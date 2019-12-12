Crazy Jack Organic Walnut Pieces 100G
Product Description
- Walnut Pieces
- For delicious recipe ideas visit us at www.crazyjack.co.uk
- Thank you for buying Crazy Jack Organic
- Here's why we love organic farming:
- It helps reduce the use of nasty artificial fertilisers and pesticides
- It encourages Mother Nature's eco-system to flourish
- Our wonderful walnuts are carefully selected for their lovely crisp texture. Perfect lightly toasted for a tasty nibble with a chilled glass of wine.
- We started with a liking for sandals, tie-dyed T-shirts and a belief that food should only be grown as nature intended. Convinced that there must be people who think the same way, we set out to find out them. Some people called us crazy but that didn't stop us. Today lots of people share our beliefs and we continue to work with passionate people all over the world to produce some of the best organic food there is.
- We're not crazy-just unshakably committed
- Organic
- A natural source of fibre
- No artificial additives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Walnuts
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that handles Peanuts, other Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place away from sunlight.
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN FRAGMENTS OF SHELL.
- CAUTION: CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON NUTS.
Name and address
- Community Foods Ltd,
- 29-31 Eastways,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3YQ.
Return to
- We're pretty confident you will be, but if for any reason you are not satisfied with product, please write to our customer service manager. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2792 kJ/677 kcal
|Fat
|64g
|of which saturates
|6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|Protein
|15g
|Salt
|0.03g
Safety information
