Badger Golden Champion Ale 500Ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- A bright golden ale with floral hints of elderflower.
- Light and refreshing, a crisp taste of summer.
- If ever you rest amongst the elderflower, foxgloves and swaying summer grasses of Kingcombe Meadows, prepare for a performance. A nimble golden harvest mouse, no larger than your thumb, uses its talented tail to somersault from stem to stem in search of wild barley and floral flavours. We'd give this grassy gymnast a gold medal every time!
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A bright golden ale with floral hints of elderflower. Light and refreshing, a crisp taste of summer
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Name and address
- Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
- Blandford,
- Dorset,
- DT11 9LS,
- UK.
Return to
- Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
- Blandford,
- Dorset,
- DT11 9LS,
- UK.
- www.badgerales.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019