By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Badger Golden Champion Ale 500Ml Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Badger Golden Champion Ale 500Ml Bottle
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A bright golden ale with floral hints of elderflower.
  • Light and refreshing, a crisp taste of summer.
  • If ever you rest amongst the elderflower, foxgloves and swaying summer grasses of Kingcombe Meadows, prepare for a performance. A nimble golden harvest mouse, no larger than your thumb, uses its talented tail to somersault from stem to stem in search of wild barley and floral flavours. We'd give this grassy gymnast a gold medal every time!
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A bright golden ale with floral hints of elderflower. Light and refreshing, a crisp taste of summer

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle

Name and address

  • Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
  • Blandford,
  • Dorset,
  • DT11 9LS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
  • Blandford,
  • Dorset,
  • DT11 9LS,
  • UK.
  • www.badgerales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Badger Fursty Ferret 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Purity Mad Goose 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Sharps Doom Bar 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Thwaites Wainwright Ale 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here