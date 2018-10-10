Tesco Boil In The Bag Basmati Rice 4 X 125G

Plenty for two.
This rice is so easy to cook and one sachet is big enough for two generous portions.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 121kcal
Store in a cool dry place.
Hob
Instructions: Using a fork in the loop, place the unopened bag of rice in a pan containing 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) of boiling water, slightly salted if desired. Cover the pan and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is tender. Lift the bag out using a fork in the loop and drain well. Cut open the bag and serve. Fluff up with a fork. For two bags of rice allow 1 1/2 litres (2 1/2 pints) of boiling water.
Caution
Beware of escaping steam when opening the bag. Handle carefully to avoid scalding.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in Poland
Pack contains 8 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
4 x 125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a bag (156g)
|Energy
|514kJ / 121kcal
|801kJ / 189kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|40.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.3g
|5.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|62.5g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 156g when cooked.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019