By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Boil In The Bag Basmati Rice 4 X 125G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Boil In The Bag Basmati Rice 4 X 125G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
1/2 a bag
  • Energy801kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice - boil in the bag.
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY A long, slender grain grown in the foothills of the Himalayas
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY A long, slender grain grown in the foothills of the Himalayas
  • Aromatic & fluffy
  • A long, slender grain grown in the foothills of the Himalayas
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Using a fork in the loop, place the unopened bag of rice in a pan containing 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) of boiling water, slightly salted if desired. Cover the pan and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is tender. Lift the bag out using a fork in the loop and drain well. Cut open the bag and serve. Fluff up with a fork. For two bags of rice allow 1 1/2 litres (2 1/2 pints) of boiling water.
Caution
Beware of escaping steam when opening the bag. Handle carefully to avoid scalding.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for;
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a bag (156g)
Energy514kJ / 121kcal801kJ / 189kcal
Fat0.5g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate25.6g40.0g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein3.3g5.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
62.5g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 156g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Plenty for two.

5 stars

This rice is so easy to cook and one sachet is big enough for two generous portions.

Usually bought next

Tesco 6 Mini Plain Naan Breads 282G

£ 1.15
£0.41/100g

Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

£ 1.15
£0.19/each

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Garlic & Coriander Naan 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here