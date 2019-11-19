By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Greene King Ipa 4X500ml

5(1)Write a review
Greene King Ipa 4X500ml
£ 3.75
£1.88/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Our signature IPA delivers the same refreshing hoppy taste today as our founders Greene & King created all those years ago.
  • Crisp & refreshing
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Our signature IPA delivers the same refreshing hoppy taste today as our founders Greene & King created all those years ago

ABV

3.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End, See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served cool.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

Return to

  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • Freephone 0800 032 1799
  • www.greenekingsipa.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best ale ever.

5 stars

great tasting beer and makes the best shandy ever.

Usually bought next

Sharp's Doom Bar Can 4X500ml

£ 4.75
£2.38/litre

Offer

Old Speckled Hen 4 X 500Mlcans

£ 4.75
£2.38/litre

Offer

John Smiths Extra Smooth 4X440ml Cans

£ 3.75
£2.14/litre

Offer

Guinness Draught Can 10X440ml

£ 9.00
£2.05/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here