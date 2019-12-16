Tesco Basmati Rice 4Kg

Cheap quality and awful
Very bad quality rice. It is ok straight after cooking but absolutely awful if you leave it to cool. Will never buy again.
I always buy this rice but recently something has
I always buy this rice but recently something has changed . Smell very bad when boiled .
Earthy taste, bits in it
It tastes and smells of a heavy earthy taste even when rinsed thoroughly. It sometimes contains bits of black grit in it and other bits. Not worth the money and not top quality basmati rice. Regular rice is superior.
Unbelievable,taste much nicer than other brands of
Unbelievable,taste much nicer than other brands of basmati