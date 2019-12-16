By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Basmati Rice 4Kg

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Basmati Rice 4Kg
£ 5.75
£1.44/kg
Per 188g
  • Energy966kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice.
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY A long, slender grain grown in the foothills of the Himalayas
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY A long, slender grain grown in the foothills of the Himalayas
  • Pack size: 4kg

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.
Time:10-12 mins

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 53 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy514kJ / 121kcal966kJ / 228kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate25.6g48.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein3.3g6.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap quality and awful

1 stars

Very bad quality rice. It is ok straight after cooking but absolutely awful if you leave it to cool. Will never buy again.

I always buy this rice but recently something has

1 stars

I always buy this rice but recently something has changed . Smell very bad when boiled .

Earthy taste, bits in it

2 stars

It tastes and smells of a heavy earthy taste even when rinsed thoroughly. It sometimes contains bits of black grit in it and other bits. Not worth the money and not top quality basmati rice. Regular rice is superior.

Unbelievable,taste much nicer than other brands of

5 stars

Unbelievable,taste much nicer than other brands of basmati

Usually bought next

Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 3Kg

£ 2.85
£0.95/kg

Tesco Penne Pasta Quills 3Kg

£ 2.85
£0.95/kg

Tesco Spaghetti Pasta 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G

£ 0.20
£0.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here