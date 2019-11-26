By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Family Roast 454G

4(8)Write a review
Quorn Family Roast 454G

Rest of shelf

Per 1/5 Cooked Roast (80g)
  • Energy381kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 477kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour roast, made with Mycoprotein™
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • Quorn™ products contain Mycoprotein™, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Proudly meat free
  • Irresistibly tasty
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarians Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.454kg
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (60%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products which contain Mycoprotein™. Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family., Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed. Store fully cooked Quorn™ Roast in a refrigerator (<5°C) & consume within 24-48 hours. Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton & inner plastic tray.
55 Min
Pierce the film around the roast, but do not remove, leaving metal end dips in place. Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle oven shelf. Stand for 5 mins. Remove outer film and metal end clips, carve and serve.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with our roast is great for Sunday Dinner, sliced in salads, or in a sandwich

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as cooked) Per 100g(as cooked) Per 1/5 Roast
Energy 477kJ381kJ
-114kcal91kcal
Fat 2.7g2.2g
of which saturates 1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate 3.0g2.4g
of which sugars 0.8g0.7g
Fibre 5.0g4.0g
Protein 16.7g13.4g
Salt 1.1g0.9g
Serves 5--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Good taste and texture

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised, good texture and flavour will buy again - when they are back in stock!

Excellent

5 stars

Really yummy family meal, would recommend.

Versatile

5 stars

These, along with Quorn nuggets, are our favourite items in the range. This roast is great cold when sliced for sandwiches or wraps.

Gammon roast is better

2 stars

Wish you’d go back to stocking the gammon one which is much tastier

Perfect as Veggie Christmas Dinner

5 stars

Tastes good, quite moist (I find many veggie roast dinner options tend to be too dry) serves about 2 - 3 - excellent with any sauce or gravy. Been eating this for many years now for Christmas dinner, Easter Sunday etc. Highly recommend as a meat free option.

Amazing!

5 stars

This was the most incredible veggie food I have ever eaten, I would recommend!

Not nice at all

1 stars

Tasteless sums it up. Like a big white sausage wrapped in plastic. Like Quorn products usually, but this one doesn't hit the spot. Like the alternative roast by another producer better. This just doesn't hit the spot. Sorry.

really tasty and will satisfy even meat eaters

5 stars

from a confirmed meat eater, this is a brilliant meat free product, it is ideal for a sunday roast if you have a vegetarian coming. It can be eaten by all the family as it is so tasty. It is big enough for 2 adults and 2 children but I wouldn't try to feed anymore than that with it.

