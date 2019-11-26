Quorn Family Roast 454G

Good taste and texture
Pleasantly surprised, good texture and flavour will buy again - when they are back in stock!
Excellent
Really yummy family meal, would recommend.
Versatile
These, along with Quorn nuggets, are our favourite items in the range. This roast is great cold when sliced for sandwiches or wraps.
Gammon roast is better
Wish you’d go back to stocking the gammon one which is much tastier
Perfect as Veggie Christmas Dinner
Tastes good, quite moist (I find many veggie roast dinner options tend to be too dry) serves about 2 - 3 - excellent with any sauce or gravy. Been eating this for many years now for Christmas dinner, Easter Sunday etc. Highly recommend as a meat free option.
Amazing!
This was the most incredible veggie food I have ever eaten, I would recommend!
Not nice at all
Tasteless sums it up. Like a big white sausage wrapped in plastic. Like Quorn products usually, but this one doesn't hit the spot. Like the alternative roast by another producer better. This just doesn't hit the spot. Sorry.
really tasty and will satisfy even meat eaters
from a confirmed meat eater, this is a brilliant meat free product, it is ideal for a sunday roast if you have a vegetarian coming. It can be eaten by all the family as it is so tasty. It is big enough for 2 adults and 2 children but I wouldn't try to feed anymore than that with it.