Tesco Office Metal Stapler

How about the staples?!
Stapler Ok but pretty useless without staples to buy (which Tesco don't sell) and no idea of the size to buy elsewhere. :(
Fabulous stapler
Very impressive stapler, came with complimentary staples included. When my boss gifted this to me I was impressed, hopefully, this one will last! No more stealing Georgina's stapler lol. I can even shoot my colleagues with it.
Paper Stapler
stapler looks ok, not used it yet. would be helpful if store sold spare staples!
RUBBISH
ABSOLUTE CRAP. FELL!! APART 1ST TIME i ATTEMPTED TO USE IT NOW RESIDING DISGRACEFULLY IN THE BIN !!!!!