Tesco Office Metal Stapler

Tesco Office Metal Stapler
£ 3.00
Product Description

  • A sturdy stapler, essential to the office
  • Handy for organising your paperwork
  • H6xW13xD4cm
  • An office essential, this metal stapler by Tesco comes handy when organising your paperwork. Colours and styles may vary.
Information

4 Reviews

How about the staples?!

2 stars

Stapler Ok but pretty useless without staples to buy (which Tesco don't sell) and no idea of the size to buy elsewhere. :(

Fabulous stapler

5 stars

Very impressive stapler, came with complimentary staples included. When my boss gifted this to me I was impressed, hopefully, this one will last! No more stealing Georgina's stapler lol. I can even shoot my colleagues with it.

Paper Stapler

3 stars

stapler looks ok, not used it yet. would be helpful if store sold spare staples!

RUBBISH

1 stars

ABSOLUTE CRAP. FELL!! APART 1ST TIME i ATTEMPTED TO USE IT NOW RESIDING DISGRACEFULLY IN THE BIN !!!!!

