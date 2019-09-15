By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Boneless Sardine Tomato Sauce 95G

1(1)Write a review
John West Boneless Sardine Tomato Sauce 95G
£ 1.20
£1.27/100g

Product Description

  • Boneless Sardines in Tomato Sauce
  • 100% Traceable
  • Track your can john-west.co.uk
  • Rich in omega 3 - this can contains 1.3g of omega 3
  • John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857. That's why our great tasting oil rich fish is the finest the oceans have to offer. Full of flavour and an excellent source of Omega 3.
  • Rich in omega 3
  • Pack size: 95g
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sardines Fillets (68%), Water, Concentrated Tomato Paste (12%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Warnings

  • Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.co.uk

Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can (95g)
Energy 592 kJ/142 kcal562 kJ/134 kcal
Fat 7.5g7.1g
(of which saturates) (1.9g)(1.8g)
(of which polyunsaturates)(2.4g)(2.3g)
Carbohydrate 1.5g1.4g
(of which sugars)(1.5g)(1.4g)
Protein 17.0g16.1g
Salt 1.0g1.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

It has added sunflower oil.

1 stars

It has added sunflower oil.

Usually bought next

Glenryck Pilchards In Tomato Sauce 155G

£ 0.50
£0.32/100g

Princes Skinless Boneless Mackerel Fillets In Tomato Sauce 125G

£ 1.25
£1.00/100g

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Tomato Sauce 125G

£ 0.65
£0.52/100g

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here