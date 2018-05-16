By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dickinson Morris Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 140G

Dickinson Morris Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 140G
£ 1.50
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in a pastry case.
  • "Our story starts with an amazing woman"
  • Mary Dickinson (1768 to 1841)
  • Considered the originator of the hand raised Melton Mowbray pork pie, Mary is credited with using the first wooden dolly to raise a pastry case.
  • Mary's method has stood the test of time and she is the reason the Melton Mowbray Pork Pies we all know and love look the way they do."
  • Jump forward to 1851, the year of the great exhibition and the height of Britain's Industrial Revolution. John Dickinson, Mary's grandson, opens his bakery in Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray. John's bakery is exactly where Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe is today.
  • In the 1880's John Dickinson took under his wing an apprentice, Joseph Morris, saving Joseph from the local workhouse. The two worked so well together that in 1885 John added Joseph's name to the business and so the Dickinson & Morris pork pie you have in your hand was born.
  • Wrap- Paper widely recycled and label plastic not currently recycled.
  • Authentic Melton Mowbray
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Salt, Potato Starch, Pork Bonestock, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated: Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use By: See front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Name and address

  • Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.
  • 10 Nottingham Street.
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE13 1NW.

Return to

  • Visit Dickinson & Morris:
  • Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.
  • 10 Nottingham Street.
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE13 1NW.
  • Or visit our website at:
  • www.porkpie.co.uk

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per pie (140g):Reference intake adult
Energy 1562kJ (375kcal)2186kJ (525kcal)8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
Fat 26.1g36.5g
of which saturates 9.5g13.3g
Carbohydrate 23.2g32.5g
of which sugars 1.6g2.2g
Fibre 1.6g2.2g
Protein 11.1g15.5g
Salt 1.1g1.5g

