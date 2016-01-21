E45 Moisturising Lotion 500Ml

High value
You can use it on anywhere, and it is so cheap. My whole family use it
E45 Lotion
This is by far the best 'no frills' moisturiser. No smells, or grease that tend to irritate some skin. Far from irritating skin, it soothes and softens problematic skin. It can be used by the whole family and a 500ml bottle lasts a long time! this will DEFINITELY work.
Cheapest price and easy to collect
I have been using this cream for some time now but needed new supplies. Checking prices on the Internet I found that Tesco was the cheapest and added to that I could get free delivery to my local store.All very satisfactory.
perfect
Great product! Does what it says on the label, it is also great value.
excellent,non greasy
my body is always very dry and my wife told me to use E45 lotion,now i feel much better,this product is non greasy-i am happy now -thanks.
great moisturiser
I have always used this as a body lotion and i love it!! always keeps my body mosturised. and Tescos is the cheapest as well.
Great Product
I was introduced to this product by my husband due to its non greasy feel and the fact that I suffer from dry skin. From buying my first bottle, it has work wonders on my dry skin. My entire family even the baby now uses it. Glad I gave it a try
Good stuff, great price
I always buy e45 lotion as hand cream. This is an excellent size and great to keep by the sink for usejust after washing up! Excellent price from Tesco and I was able to click and collect next day from my store just down the road. Very convenient service. Thank you :)
quality cream without prescription
Bought this cream for my daughter who is taking tablets that cause severe skin dryness - this has dealt with that problem really well and so far we have not needed to resort to prescription creams/lotions. Applies easily and absorbs fairly quickly too, it is unscented and not at all greasy. Would recommend
E45 Cream the best
Really good product, does the job beautifully and at such a good price! Thanks Tesco's!