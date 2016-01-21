By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

E45 Moisturising Lotion 500Ml

5(10)Write a review
E45 Moisturising Lotion 500Ml
£ 7.50
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Dermatological Moisturising Lotion
  • Soothes, softens & relieves dry & sensitive skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Unperfumed & hypoallergenic
  • - Long lasting 24 hour moisturisation
  • - Suitable for daily use on extremely dry, sensitive and atopic skin
  • - Suitable for the whole family (including babies)
  • - Fragrance free
  • - Dermatologically tested
  • E45 Moisturising Lotion is a light daily dry skin moisturiser that's perfect for everyday use all over the body, to keep your skin feeling soft, supple and hydrated.
  • This moisturiser from the skincare experts at E45 is perfume-free, dermatologically-tested and allergy-screened, so it's even suitable as a sensitive skin moisturiser.
  • It's a light, easily-absorbed lotion which can be used on the body, face and hands to improve skin's health by correcting and preventing dry skin and other skin problems.
  • E45 Moisturising Lotion contains Medilan™, a purified, hypoallergenic form of lanolin with excellent moisturising properties. It soothes, protects and cares for your skin.
  • UK/E45-OTC/0418/0009

RB - Health, Hygiene, Home

  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Lanolin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Use as often as required on hands, body and face, to keep dry and sensitive skin soft supple and moisturised.

Warnings

  • Precautions: For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact with the eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water. Keep out of reach of children.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS,
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01661 7318
  • For help and advice contact us at www.e45.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Precautions: For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact with the eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

High value

5 stars

You can use it on anywhere, and it is so cheap. My whole family use it

E45 Lotion

4 stars

This is by far the best 'no frills' moisturiser. No smells, or grease that tend to irritate some skin. Far from irritating skin, it soothes and softens problematic skin. It can be used by the whole family and a 500ml bottle lasts a long time! this will DEFINITELY work.

Cheapest price and easy to collect

5 stars

I have been using this cream for some time now but needed new supplies. Checking prices on the Internet I found that Tesco was the cheapest and added to that I could get free delivery to my local store.All very satisfactory.

perfect

5 stars

Great product! Does what it says on the label, it is also great value.

excellent,non greasy

5 stars

my body is always very dry and my wife told me to use E45 lotion,now i feel much better,this product is non greasy-i am happy now -thanks.

great moisturiser

5 stars

I have always used this as a body lotion and i love it!! always keeps my body mosturised. and Tescos is the cheapest as well.

Great Product

5 stars

I was introduced to this product by my husband due to its non greasy feel and the fact that I suffer from dry skin. From buying my first bottle, it has work wonders on my dry skin. My entire family even the baby now uses it. Glad I gave it a try

Good stuff, great price

5 stars

I always buy e45 lotion as hand cream. This is an excellent size and great to keep by the sink for usejust after washing up! Excellent price from Tesco and I was able to click and collect next day from my store just down the road. Very convenient service. Thank you :)

quality cream without prescription

5 stars

Bought this cream for my daughter who is taking tablets that cause severe skin dryness - this has dealt with that problem really well and so far we have not needed to resort to prescription creams/lotions. Applies easily and absorbs fairly quickly too, it is unscented and not at all greasy. Would recommend

E45 Cream the best

5 stars

Really good product, does the job beautifully and at such a good price! Thanks Tesco's!

Usually bought next

E45 Rich Lotion 400Ml

£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly 100Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here