Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml

Excellent product
The nicest dessert, light and tasty.
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, coconut oil, glucose-fructose syrup, sugar, water, glucose syrup, whey solids (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and di-glycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavouring
Storage temperature at -18°C
United Kingdom
650 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1000 kJ
|510 kJ
|510 kJ
|6%
|Energy (kcal)
|250 kcal
|120 kcal
|120 kcal
|6%
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|7 g
|7 g
|10%
|of which saturates (g)
|13 g
|6 g
|6 g
|30%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27 g
|13 g
|13 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|21 g
|10 g
|10 g
|11%
|Protein (g)
|2.5 g
|1.5 g
|1.5 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.12 g
|0.057 g
|0.057 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 7 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
