Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml
Product Description

  • Smooth vanilla flavour ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers (13%)
  • Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream 650ml. First created in 1982 by Wall’s in Gloucester, and it has been a family favourite since. Available in two flavours, Vanilla and Mint, Viennetta is a truly unique ice cream dessert bring a certain “poshness” to your dinner table. As Sue Perkins once said, “there’s nothing posher than a Viennetta”.
  • Viennetta’s unique shape is created by layering vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce at different speeds on a continuous like, which is mesmerising to watch.
  • Viennetta is a part of the Walls family of ice cream alongside other tasty treats like Soft Scoop Ice Cream and Cream of Cornish and like many of our other delicious products, is make in Gloucester.
  • Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream is the perfect dessert for both family and special occasions. Viennetta is a must-have staple in your freezer which you will always find yourself wanting more, after all, one slice is never enough. If you haven’t tried it, what are you waiting for?
  • So go on, try a Viennetta today and experience the delicious taste for yourself! In order to find out more visit www.icecreamjoy.com, contact us on Twitter or Facebook @Walls or give us a call on 0800 731 1507. Pack size: 650ml.
  • Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert
  • Without artificial colours and flavours
  • The Original Viennetta
  • Made in the UK
  • A firm family favourite
  • Pack size: 650ml

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, coconut oil, glucose-fructose syrup, sugar, water, glucose syrup, whey solids (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and di-glycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavouring

Storage temperature at -18°C

United Kingdom

  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • 20 Riverwalk,

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1850 444 424

650 ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1000 kJ510 kJ510 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)250 kcal120 kcal120 kcal6%
Fat (g)14 g7 g7 g10%
of which saturates (g)13 g6 g6 g30%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g13 g13 g5%
of which sugars (g)21 g10 g10 g11%
Protein (g)2.5 g1.5 g1.5 g3%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.057 g0.057 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 7 portions )----

Excellent product

The nicest dessert, light and tasty.

