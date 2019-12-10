By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Scottish Rough Oatcakes 250G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Scottish Rough Oatcakes 250G
£ 0.80
£0.32/100g
One oatcake
  • Energy188kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1876kJ / 448kcal

Product Description

  • Rough oatcakes.
  • Made in Scotland. Baked to a traditional recipe for a coarse and crumbly texture. We're meticulous about our oatcakes. Our bakers only use oats grown and harvested in the breezy Scottish Borders, then rough milled so they're nice and course. They've been making them there for more than a century.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Oatmeal (91%), Palm Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne oatcake (10g)
Energy1876kJ / 448kcal188kJ / 45kcal
Fat17.3g1.7g
Saturates6.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate57.5g5.8g
Sugars0.8g<0.1g
Fibre9.6g1.0g
Protein10.7g1.1g
Salt1.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

contain palm oil

1 stars

I stopped buying these when I noticed they have palm oil in them. Come on Tesco a big supermarket should lead the way and use sustainable produce.

Palm oil - no more needs to be said

1 stars

Palm oil - no more needs to be said

A tasty healthy alternative to bread.

5 stars

I really like these and buy them nearly every week. I find that they are good as a healthy alternative to bread, e.g. with soup. I often eat them with a light cream cheese. However they are also delicious with cheddar and grapes.

I love these but hate that they have palm oil in t

1 stars

I love these but hate that they have palm oil in them. So I don’t buy them anymore.

Not very traditional!

2 stars

Taste and texture is ok. But....Just curious. How can they claim to be made to a traditional recipe when they make use of palm oil? Since when has palm oil been native to Scotland?

Perfect

5 stars

Very nice flavour of oats, good with pate, cream cheese and smoked salmon. Crunchy outside but softer middle. Makes a pleasant change from cream crackers and salted crackers.

