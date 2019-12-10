Tesco Scottish Rough Oatcakes 250G

contain palm oil
I stopped buying these when I noticed they have palm oil in them. Come on Tesco a big supermarket should lead the way and use sustainable produce.
Palm oil - no more needs to be said
A tasty healthy alternative to bread.
I really like these and buy them nearly every week. I find that they are good as a healthy alternative to bread, e.g. with soup. I often eat them with a light cream cheese. However they are also delicious with cheddar and grapes.
I love these but hate that they have palm oil in them. So I don’t buy them anymore.
Not very traditional!
Taste and texture is ok. But....Just curious. How can they claim to be made to a traditional recipe when they make use of palm oil? Since when has palm oil been native to Scotland?
Perfect
Very nice flavour of oats, good with pate, cream cheese and smoked salmon. Crunchy outside but softer middle. Makes a pleasant change from cream crackers and salted crackers.