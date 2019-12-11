Quorn 2 Crispy Fillets 200G

Love these!
Just love these when they have them in stock!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:
Mycoprotein™ (57%), Water, Vegetable Oils & Fats (Sunflower, Palm), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Semolina, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Gelling Agent: Pectin
Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven and tray to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 and cook on middle oven shelf for 20 minutes. Reduce cooking time by 2 minutes for fan assisted ovens.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure Quorn Crispy Fillets are piping hot before serving.
Made in the UK
2 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Fillet
|Energy :
|800kJ
|712kJ
|-
|192kcal
|170kcal
|Fat :
|8.5g
|7.7g
|of which saturates :
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate :
|14.2g
|12.5g
|of which sugars :
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Fibre :
|4.0g
|4.9g
|Protein :
|12.5g
|10.3g
|Salt :
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Serves 2:
|-
|-
