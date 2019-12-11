By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn 2 Crispy Fillets 200G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
Per Fillet
  • Energy712kJ 170kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.1g
    10%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Meat free Crispy Fillets made with Mycoprotein™, coated in a light crispy batter
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Quorn Crispy Fillets are delicious dipped into your favourite sauce. Quorn Crispy Fillets are succulent vegetarian chicken coated in a light, crispy golden batter.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.2kg
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (57%), Water, Vegetable Oils & Fats (Sunflower, Palm), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Semolina, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Gelling Agent: Pectin

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the Fungi/Mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven and tray to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 and cook on middle oven shelf for 20 minutes. Reduce cooking time by 2 minutes for fan assisted ovens.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure Quorn Crispy Fillets are piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd.,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per Fillet
Energy :800kJ712kJ
-192kcal170kcal
Fat :8.5g7.7g
of which saturates :1.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate :14.2g12.5g
of which sugars :2.0g1.6g
Fibre :4.0g4.9g
Protein :12.5g10.3g
Salt :0.5g1.0g
Serves 2:--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these!

5 stars

Just love these when they have them in stock!

