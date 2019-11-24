Quorn Mince 300G

Give it a go, great meat substitute
As recent converts to a vegetarian diet my husband and I started to use Quorn products, pleasantly suprised by the small amount of fat in these products. The cook from frozen mince is something I use a lot, always having been a bit of a minced beef fan, I have made bolognese, stews, pies and many other meals with is as a straight replacement for meat and I really don't think that many people would be able to tell the difference. We eat many quorn products and have yet to find anything we don't like and in many cases the product taste, smell and texture is so good it is hard to tell it's not meat. Give it a go.