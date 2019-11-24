By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Mince 300G

Quorn Mince 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Meat free Mince, made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre. To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Whether you fancy feeding your family a hearty Bolognese, or a spicy chilli, Quorn Vegetarian Mince is brilliantly versatile. Try it in your favourite recipes (great in lasagne) and plus it's a great source of protein*, fibre and is low in saturated fat. Use straight from the freezer.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.3kg
  • Naturally low in fat
  • High in protein and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (92%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gluten Free Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions


Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 10 min
Quorn™ Mince is really convenient so you can cook differently with it.
Simply heat your sauce (approx. 500g) then add frozen Quorn™ Mince (300g).
Stir, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™ Our Mince is great for Spaghetti Bolognese cottage pies and Spicy Chilli Tacos

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 75g Portion:
Energy 441kJ331kJ
-104kcal79kcal
Fat 2.0g1.5g
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate 4.5g3.4g
of which sugars 0.6g0.5g
Fibre 5.5g4.1g
Protein 14.5g10.9g
Salt 0.3g0.2g
Serves 4--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Give it a go, great meat substitute

5 stars

As recent converts to a vegetarian diet my husband and I started to use Quorn products, pleasantly suprised by the small amount of fat in these products. The cook from frozen mince is something I use a lot, always having been a bit of a minced beef fan, I have made bolognese, stews, pies and many other meals with is as a straight replacement for meat and I really don't think that many people would be able to tell the difference. We eat many quorn products and have yet to find anything we don't like and in many cases the product taste, smell and texture is so good it is hard to tell it's not meat. Give it a go.

