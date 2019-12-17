By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Hawaii 355G

4(2)Write a review
Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Hawaii 355G
£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Offer

1/2 pizza contains
  • Energy1730 kJ 412 kcal
    21%
  • Fat15 g
    21%
  • Saturates5.4 g
    27%
  • Sugars8.8 g
    10%
  • Salt2.0 g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Frozen pizza richly topped with pineapple, mozzarella & Edam cheese and ham on a thin and crispy base.
  • From freezer to plate in under 15 minutes - just enough time to pour the wine, fix the salad and set the mood: Make it the perfect Mid-Week meal with Ristorante - whether it's date night or a quick meal for the family.
  • Fall back in love with pizza with the help of our Thin & Crispy Ristorante Hawaii Pizza; topped with delicious mozzarella & Edam cheese, juicy pineapple chunks and ham over our signature pizzeria style sauce - the classic yet controversial sweet and savoury combo. Treat yourself this week, or store in the freezer for an impromptu night-in with friends.
  • Dr. Oetker Ristorante Hawaii Pizza is topped with delicious mozzarella & Edam cheese, juicy pineapple chunks and ham over our signature pizzeria style sauce
  • From Freezer to Plate in 11 minutes
  • Fall back in love with pizza with the Nation's Favourite Thin & Crispy Pizza
  • No hydrogenated fats or artificial colours
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Sweetened Pineapple Pieces (14%) (Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid)), Mozzarella Cheese (7%), Edam Cheese (7%), Cooked Ham (7%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Di- and Triphosphates, Sodium Nitrite), Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Tomato Passata, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C (***-compartment freezer).If food has thawed, do not refreeze Best Before End See Side Panel

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to perfect pizza...
1 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
2 Remove all outer packaging.
3 Place frozen pizza directly onto the bottom wire oven shelf. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Conventional 220°C, 425°F 11-14mins
Fan 200°C 11-14mins
Gas mark 6 11-14mins
Caution topping will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • We are passionate about the quality of our pizza, and are always keen to hear your feedback... Talk to us at:
  • Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
  • Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

355g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100 g(as sold) Per 1/2 Pizza% RI*
Energy kJ947 kJ1730 kJ21 %
Energy kcal226 kcal412 kcal21 %
Fat 8.5 g15 g21 %
of which saturates 2.9 g5.4 g27 %
Carbohydrates28 g50 g19 %
of which sugars 4.8 g8.8 g10 %
Protein 8.8 g16 g32 %
Salt 1.1 g2.0 g33 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really delicious

5 stars

Really delicious

Was better, now you can taste cheapest ham on it a

3 stars

Was better, now you can taste cheapest ham on it and see lack of ingredients

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Stonebaked Ham & Pineapple Pizza 375G

£ 1.50
£0.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here