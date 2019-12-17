Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Mozzarella 335G

Delicious. Definitely the best frozen pizza
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (20%), Cherry Tomatoes (10%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Edam Cheese (5%), Water, Yeast, Basil, Salt, Sugar, Spinach, Parsley, Emulsifier (E 471), Garlic, Modified Potato Starch, Lemon Juice, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Pepper, Maltodextrin, Chilli Powder, Caramel, Dextrose, Pepper Extract
Keep frozen at -18°C (*** - compartment of freezer).If food has thawed, do not refreeze Best Before End See Side Panel
Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to perfect Pizza...
1 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
2 Remove all outer packaging.
If necessary, spread out the topping.
3 Place frozen pizza directly onto the bottom wire oven shelf. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Conventional 220°C, 425°F 10-13mins
Fan 200°C 10-13mins
Gas mark 6 10-13mins
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Manufactured in the UK
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
335g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100 g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 Pizza
|% RI*
|Energy kJ
|1075 kJ
|1975 kJ
|24 %
|Energy kcal
|257 kcal
|472 kcal
|24 %
|Fat
|13 g
|23 g
|33 %
|of which saturates
|4.5 g
|8.3 g
|42 %
|Carbohydrates
|25 g
|46 g
|18 %
|of which sugars
|2.1 g
|3.9 g
|4 %
|Protein
|10 g
|19 g
|38 %
|Salt
|0.98 g
|1.8 g
|30 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
