Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Funghi 365G

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Funghi 365G
£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

Offer

1/2 pizza contains
  • Energy1880 kJ 449 kcal
    22%
  • Fat22 g
    31%
  • Saturates6.2 g
    31%
  • Sugars3.3 g
    4%
  • Salt1.9 g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Frozen pizza richly topped with mushrooms, Edam and mozzarella cheese on a thin and crispy base.
  • From freezer to plate in under 15 minutes - just enough time to pour the wine, fix the salad and set the mood: Make it the perfect Mid-Week meal with Ristorante - whether it's date night or a quick meal for the family.
  • Fall back in love with pizza with the help of our Thin & Crispy Ristorante Funghi Pizza; topped with delicious mozzarella & Edam cheese, mushrooms and our signature pizzeria style sauce - because sometimes simple and easy is just what's needed. Treat yourself this week, or store in the freezer for an impromptu night-in with friends.
  • Our Dr. Oetker Ristorante Funghi Pizza is topped with delicious mozzarella & Edam cheese, mushrooms and our signature pizzeria style sauce
  • From Freezer to Plate in 11 minutes
  • Fall back in love with pizza with the Nation's Favourite Thin & Crispy Pizza
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 365g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mushrooms (16%), Edam Cheese (9%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Mozzarella Cheese (7%), Water, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifier (E 471), Garlic, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Parsley, Oregano, Flavouring, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Caramel

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C (*** - compartment of freezer).If food has thawed, do not refreeze Best Before End See Side Panel

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to perfect Pizza...
1 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
2 Remove all outer packaging.
3 Place frozen pizza directly onto the bottom wire oven shelf. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Conventional 220°C, 425°F 11-14mins
Fan 200°C 11-14mins
Gas mark 6 11-14mins
Caution topping will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • We are passionate about the quality of our pizza, and are always keen to hear your feedback... Talk to us at:
  • Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
  • Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

365g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/2 Pizza% RI*
Energy kJ1029 kJ1880 kJ22 %
Energy kcal246 kcal449 kcal22 %
Fat 12 g22 g31 %
of which saturates 3.4 g6.2 g31 %
Carbohydrates 25 g46 g18 %
of which sugars 1.8 g3.3 g4 %
Protein 8.0 g15 g30 %
Salt 1.0 g1.9 g32 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people---

Simply natural and delicious

5 stars

This is my favourite pizza it's delicious. Im trying to stick to natural ingredients for health. Too many have chemicals in their food thats health damaging. oetker has natural ingredients and tasty. Looks sparse for topping but tastes delicious. I want to watch fat and calories too so the more topping of cheese means more calories more fat. I add organic mushrooms sliced to top before cooking. It suits me the sparse topping but is pretty thin on top. Its lower in fat and oils than others why i like it.

Pleasent taste and good value careful when in

3 stars

Pleasent taste and good value careful when in the oven as can break up

As with all Dr. Oetker pizzas, this is also an exc

5 stars

As with all Dr. Oetker pizzas, this is also an excellent requirement.

The Best of The BEST

5 stars

This is the best pizza I have ever tasted. 5 starts to Ristorante Funghi. Unfortunately it is stocked in few supermarkets so I have to make a special trip for the pizza (1 star for supermarkets) . Could it be that it is not popular? If this is the case, I am not sure why. It is everything you could ask for in a frozen pizza, and more. I would rather eat this pizza than go to a restaurant. I urge you to try it for yourself, but only if you can find it in your nearest Tesco.

Mushroom pizza is my fav but this was horrible I c

1 stars

Mushroom pizza is my fav but this was horrible I couldn't even eat it I'd never have this again

