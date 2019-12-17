Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Funghi 365G

Simply natural and delicious
This is my favourite pizza it's delicious. Im trying to stick to natural ingredients for health. Too many have chemicals in their food thats health damaging. oetker has natural ingredients and tasty. Looks sparse for topping but tastes delicious. I want to watch fat and calories too so the more topping of cheese means more calories more fat. I add organic mushrooms sliced to top before cooking. It suits me the sparse topping but is pretty thin on top. Its lower in fat and oils than others why i like it.
Pleasent taste and good value careful when in the oven as can break up
As with all Dr. Oetker pizzas, this is also an excellent requirement.
The Best of The BEST
This is the best pizza I have ever tasted. 5 starts to Ristorante Funghi. Unfortunately it is stocked in few supermarkets so I have to make a special trip for the pizza (1 star for supermarkets) . Could it be that it is not popular? If this is the case, I am not sure why. It is everything you could ask for in a frozen pizza, and more. I would rather eat this pizza than go to a restaurant. I urge you to try it for yourself, but only if you can find it in your nearest Tesco.
Mushroom pizza is my fav but this was horrible I couldn't even eat it I'd never have this again