Yazoo Banana Milkshake 1 Litre Bottle

Yazoo Banana Milkshake 1 Litre Bottle
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Per 200 ml
  • Energy520 kJ 120 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ /

Product Description

  • Banana milk drink (UHT)
  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important.
  • Calcium and protein help to maintain bones.
  • Yazoo is a brand of FrieslandCampina
  • Nourishing by nature®
  • All the goodness of milk
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein
  • Source of vitamin B2
  • Only 1.2% fat
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Source of vitamin B2

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar (4.5%), Banana Juice from Concentrate (1%), Stabiliser: Gellan Gum, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, treat as fresh milk and keep upright.Best Before: See cap.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • FrieslandCampina,
  • Horsham,
  • RH12 1JF.

Return to

  • FrieslandCampina,
  • Horsham,
  • RH12 1JF.
  • www.yazoo.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 200ml
Energy 260kJ /520kJ /
-60kcal120kcal (6%*)
Fat 1.2g2.4g (3%*)
- of which saturates 0.9g1.8g (9%*)
Carbohydrates 9.6g19.2g (7%*)
- of which sugars 9.6g19.2g (21%*)
Protein 3g6g (12%*)
Salt 0.1g0.2g (3%*)
Calcium 120mg (15%**)240mg (30%**)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)0.1mg (7.5%**)0.2mg (15%**)
*RI = Reference Intake--
**DRI = Daily Reference Intake--
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Some sugars naturally found in milk--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

