Yazoo Banana Milkshake 1 Litre Bottle
Product Description
- Banana milk drink (UHT)
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important.
- Calcium and protein help to maintain bones.
- Yazoo is a brand of FrieslandCampina
- Nourishing by nature®
- All the goodness of milk
- Naturally rich in calcium and protein
- Source of vitamin B2
- Only 1.2% fat
- No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1l
- Calcium and protein help to maintain bones
- Naturally rich in calcium and protein
- Source of vitamin B2
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar (4.5%), Banana Juice from Concentrate (1%), Stabiliser: Gellan Gum, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Carotenes
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened, treat as fresh milk and keep upright.Best Before: See cap.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
Return to
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
- www.yazoo.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 200ml
|Energy
|260kJ /
|520kJ /
|-
|60kcal
|120kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|1.2g
|2.4g (3%*)
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.8g (9%*)
|Carbohydrates
|9.6g
|19.2g (7%*)
|- of which sugars
|9.6g
|19.2g (21%*)
|Protein
|3g
|6g (12%*)
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g (3%*)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%**)
|240mg (30%**)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.1mg (7.5%**)
|0.2mg (15%**)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|**DRI = Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Some sugars naturally found in milk
|-
|-
