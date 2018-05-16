Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G

- Energy851kJ 204kcal10%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 117kcal
Product Description
- A creamy sauce made with mature Cheddar cheese, Regato medium fat hard cheese and Dijon mustard.
- Smooth & Creamy Mature Cheddar, Regato and cream, blended with a hint of Dijon mustard. Our experts use selected cheeses to create a rich creamy base and build flavours with Dijon mustard and seasoning.
- Smooth & Creamy
- Smooth & creamy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Dijon Mustard, Salt, White Pepper.
Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pot (175g)
|Energy
|486kJ / 117kcal
|851kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019