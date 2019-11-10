Tesco Beef Bolognese Sauce 350G

I used to buy this on a weekly basis but Tesco hav
I used to buy this on a weekly basis but Tesco have now changed the recipe. It used to be fantastic with good quality mince and a rich sauce with red wine and smoked bacon. This newer version however is awful with thick gritty mince and a bland sauce. It tastes almost identical to the sauce you get with tinned spaghetti bolognese. I really wish Tesco had stuck to the original recipe and just put the price up rather than cut costs and replace something with an inferior product.