By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Bolognese Sauce 350G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Beef Bolognese Sauce 350G
£ 1.45
£0.41/100g
½ of a pot (175g)
  • Energy705kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • A tomato sauce with minced beef, red wine and herbs.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Rich & Meaty Minced beef simmered with sweet tomato and carrot, finished with herbs. Just as you would when cooking a sauce at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Rich & Meaty
  • Rich & meaty
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Minced Beef (26%), Water, Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Mushroom Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Basil, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Oregano, Sugar, Parsley, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (175g)
Energy403kJ / 97kcal705kJ / 169kcal
Fat5.7g10.0g
Saturates2.2g3.9g
Carbohydrate4.7g8.2g
Sugars3.2g5.6g
Fibre2.1g3.7g
Protein5.6g9.8g
Salt0.35g0.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I used to buy this on a weekly basis but Tesco hav

2 stars

I used to buy this on a weekly basis but Tesco have now changed the recipe. It used to be fantastic with good quality mince and a rich sauce with red wine and smoked bacon. This newer version however is awful with thick gritty mince and a bland sauce. It tastes almost identical to the sauce you get with tinned spaghetti bolognese. I really wish Tesco had stuck to the original recipe and just put the price up rather than cut costs and replace something with an inferior product.

Usually bought next

Tesco Carbonara Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Tesco Beef Ragu Ravioli 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Tomato & Mascarpone Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here