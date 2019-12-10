By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blandy's Duke Of Clarence Madeira 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
Blandy's Duke Of Clarence Madeira 75Cl
£ 10.50
£10.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Madeira Wine
  • Rich Madeira made using the Tinta Negra grape varietal. Aged for 3 years at the Blandy lodge in Funchal (Madeira)
  • The Duke of Clarence is a rich style of Madeira made from the Tinta Negra grape varietal. It has been aged for 3 years at Blandy's Wine Lodges in the centre of Funchal. The Duke of Clarence offers rich flavours of caramel, prune and almonds. The perfect after dinner tipple or a superb accompaniment to chocolate and caramel desserts such as Toffee pecan pie.
  • Madeira is made on the sub-tropical island of the same name situated in the Atlantic Ocean, some 400 miles off North Africa. Blandy's, established in 1811, is the leading producer of premium quality Madeira and still owned and managed by direct descendants of the founder, John Blandy.
  • Madeira wine is famed for its unparalleled ability to age. At Blandy's wines are still ageing from 1920 and there are bottles dating back to the late 1700s. They are also famous for their ability to remain fresh (almost indefinitely) once opened. This is thanks to the unique maturation process it undergoes and the high acidity of the wines, the latter of which gives them a fresh zingy character.

The Blandy family are unique as they are the only family of all the original founders of the Madeira wine trade to still own and manage their original wine company. Throughout its long history, the family has played a leading role in the development of Madeira wine. They continue to live and work on the island, maintaining a tradition that goes back to 1811; 2 centuries of fine wine production.

  • Wine of Madeira, Portugal
  • 15 years old
  • Medium rich
  • Matured in American oak casks
  • Family owned winery
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Deep gold brown colour with honey and raisins on the nose. Rich full-bodied and soft textured. Superb accompaniment to dessert dishes, especially fruit, cakes, chocolate puddings and soft cheeses.

Region of Origin

Madeira

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

14.3

ABV

19% vol

Producer

Blandy's

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Francisco Albuquerque

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tinta Negra Mole

Vinification Details

  • The grapes undergo fermentation on their skins with natural yeast in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks. After approx. 48 hours, fortification with grape brandy takes place, arresting fermentation. The Madeira is transferred to 'estufa' tanks where it is cyclically heated and cooled over a period of 3 months. Ageing takes place in American oak casks for 3 years before the wine is racked and fined prior to being assembled and bottled.

History

  • John Blandy established Blandy's Madeira in 1811. Today, the Blandy family continue to own and operate the Madeira Wine Company, preserving a tradition that has lasted over 200 years and seven generations.

Regional Information

  • As an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the vineyards of Madeira are exposed to the ocean breeze. The north side of the island is cooler & more humid, whilst the south side, protected by the steep mountains, is warm & sunny. The vast majority of the vineyards are small in size and can be found from sea level up to an altitude of 800m, perched on small terraces known as "poios".

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of the Island of Madeira, Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled. The perfect after dinner tipple or a superb accompaniment to chocolate and caramel desserts such as Toffee pecan pie.

Name and address

  • Madeira Wine Company,
  • Plataforma 3,
  • Pavilhão T,
  • Zona Franca Industrial da Madeira,
  • 9200-047 Canical,
  • Madeira,

Return to

  • www.blandys.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

EPIC Wine!

5 stars

This Wine is so fresh, so unique, it's everything and a lot more ! It's MADEIRA ISLAND wine that itself says it all about its QUALITY, HISTORY and the RESPECT wine makers show to wine Lovers in the TASTE.

Usually bought next

Pellegrino Marsala Superiore 75Cl

£ 10.50
£10.50/75cl

Taylor's Late Bottled Vintage Port 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here