Blandy's Duke Of Clarence Madeira 75Cl

This Wine is so fresh, so unique, it's everything and a lot more ! It's MADEIRA ISLAND wine that itself says it all about its QUALITY, HISTORY and the RESPECT wine makers show to wine Lovers in the TASTE.
The Blandy family are unique as they are the only family of all the original founders of the Madeira wine trade to still own and manage their original wine company. Throughout its long history, the family has played a leading role in the development of Madeira wine. They continue to live and work on the island, maintaining a tradition that goes back to 1811; 2 centuries of fine wine production.
Madeira
Red
14.3
19% vol
Blandy's
Natural Cork
Francisco Albuquerque
Portugal
Wine
Tinta Negra Mole
Ambient
Product of the Island of Madeira, Portugal
18 Years
75cl ℮
