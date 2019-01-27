By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Henry Westons Vintage Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vintage Cider Oak Aged
  • In 1880 Henry Weston first started crafting cider from the bittersweet apples grown on his farm in Much Marcle, Herefordshire. Over many years he refined the art of Herefordshire cider making. Today, Henry Westons Vintage Cider is produced only from apples grown in a single year's harvest in the three counties of Herefordshire, Gloucestershire & Worcestershire. The cider is then slowly matured in aged oak vats to deliver a smooth, rounded, medium-dry cider packed with magnificently exceptional character.
  • Westons Cider est. 1880
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • Slowly matured in aged oak vats to deliver a smooth, rounded, medium-dry cider packed with magnificently exceptional character

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

8.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end - see neck or cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Name and address

  • H. Westons & Sons Ltd.,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ.

Return to

  • H. Westons & Sons Ltd.,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ.
  • www.westons-cider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely. So good you wonder if it's all from apple.

5 stars

If apple can generate this lovely, tasty, intoxicating drink, I want to plant it in my bedroom and every other room.

