By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nail Polish Remover Pads 15'S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Nail Polish Remover Pads 15'S
£ 1.00
£0.07/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Nail Polish Remover Pads
  • Tesco Beauty 15 Nail Polish Remover Pads with Pro Vitamin B5
  • nail polish remover pads with Pro Vitamin B5
  • Tesco Nail Polish Remover Pads Acetone Free

Information

Ingredients

Dimethyl Glutarate, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethyl Succinate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Adipate, Aqua, Parfum, PEG-75 Lanolin, Methylparaben, Amp-Isostearoyl Wheat/Corn/Soy Amino Acids, Panthenol, Limonene, Coumarin, Cinnamyl Alcohol.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15 pads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Maybelline Super Stay 892 Dusted Pearl Nailpolish 10Ml

£ 4.50
£4.50/10ml

Offer

Tesco Beauty 2 Professional Nail Files

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here