Tommee Tippee Comfi Neck Catch All Bib 6 Months+

4(17)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Comfi Neck Catch All Bib 6 Months+
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Essentials Comfi Neck Bib 6m+
  • This bib is made from soft and light material, making it extra gentle on your babies skin. the crumb catcher and wipe clean design allows less mess and less stress.
  • Materials listing: LDPE and EVA
  • Catcher collects crumbs and mess
  • BPA free
  • Dishwasher safe

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.

Warnings

  • Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
Lower age limit

6 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.

17 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for 1yr+

5 stars

These are way too big for a 6month old but great for older self feeders... Just bought some more for my 20month old. They also use them in his Nursey, great for catching fallen food and easy to scoop out

Not great

1 stars

The neck opening is too large even on the smallest setting. Food drops down between the bib and baby so ends up really messy. My little girl also chooses to bite on the bib and it's soon to go in the bin

Great colour & very durable!

5 stars

Perfect crumb catcher and bib for weaning. Easy to clean & the baby loves it!

Nice

4 stars

Great item, but I had to return and exchange, was delivered a pink one, there should be an option to pick colour.

simple and hassle free

4 stars

I should have bought it before. All I can say this is a must for parents want to save time and energy in feeding babies.

great products for babies. highly recommended

5 stars

It is a very useful product to use. Save all the mess when youbfeed the baby tje only downside is you can't choose the color of it.

Not so comfy neck and shame about colours received

3 stars

The neck is still plastic, not fabric, so I'm not so sure how comfy these are. And although I knew you couldn't choose the colour, I thought by ordering two I'd at least get two different colours, but instead received both in pink.

Great for weaning!

5 stars

I bought the bibs a couple of weeks ago and they are very useful! My toddler is learning to feed herself and they keep her clean and collect her food that she still picks up to eat! Great value for money. They are also comfortable round the neck!

Lifesaver

5 stars

Saves a fortune on washing cloth bibs. Only possible downside is that you can't pick a colour, although our little baby doesn't mind what colour she's in!

Most practical bib for toddlers

5 stars

I have been using this style of bib ever since my son started weaning. It's so practical, since it's wipe down, and has a wide crumb catcher lip at the bottom. 

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

