Tommee Tippee Comfi Neck Catch All Bib 6 Months+

Great for 1yr+
These are way too big for a 6month old but great for older self feeders... Just bought some more for my 20month old. They also use them in his Nursey, great for catching fallen food and easy to scoop out
Not great
The neck opening is too large even on the smallest setting. Food drops down between the bib and baby so ends up really messy. My little girl also chooses to bite on the bib and it's soon to go in the bin
Great colour & very durable!
Perfect crumb catcher and bib for weaning. Easy to clean & the baby loves it!
Nice
Great item, but I had to return and exchange, was delivered a pink one, there should be an option to pick colour.
simple and hassle free
I should have bought it before. All I can say this is a must for parents want to save time and energy in feeding babies.
great products for babies. highly recommended
It is a very useful product to use. Save all the mess when youbfeed the baby tje only downside is you can't choose the color of it.
Not so comfy neck and shame about colours received
The neck is still plastic, not fabric, so I'm not so sure how comfy these are. And although I knew you couldn't choose the colour, I thought by ordering two I'd at least get two different colours, but instead received both in pink.
Great for weaning!
I bought the bibs a couple of weeks ago and they are very useful! My toddler is learning to feed herself and they keep her clean and collect her food that she still picks up to eat! Great value for money. They are also comfortable round the neck!
Lifesaver
Saves a fortune on washing cloth bibs. Only possible downside is that you can't pick a colour, although our little baby doesn't mind what colour she's in!
Most practical bib for toddlers
I have been using this style of bib ever since my son started weaning. It's so practical, since it's wipe down, and has a wide crumb catcher lip at the bottom.