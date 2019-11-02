By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Semi Skimmed Milk 568Ml/1 Pint

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Semi Skimmed Milk 568Ml/1 Pint
£ 0.50
£0.88/litre
Per 200 ml
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 209kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised homogenised semi-skimmed milk.
  • From British Farms. Supporting our trusted dairy farmers. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  Pack size: 568ml
  • Pack size: 568ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

568ml e 1 Pint

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy209kJ / 50kcal419kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.8g3.6g
Saturates1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good for 6+ days

2 stars

Milk is supposed to be good for 6+ days. We received two pints with best before dates of the next day. Gave one back - will have to go elsewhere for fresh milk.

Lived up to expectations for general use. Will de

4 stars

Lived up to expectations for general use. Will definitely be using it in the future .

good milk

3 stars

good milk

Watery

2 stars

Used to taste great, but recently it's tasted very watered down!

Last pint of milk was out of Date had to throw it

1 stars

Last pint of milk was out of Date had to throw it away did not notice until after delivery man left. Just need to have later dates on all milk.

