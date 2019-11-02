Tesco Semi Skimmed Milk 568Ml/1 Pint

Not good for 6+ days
Milk is supposed to be good for 6+ days. We received two pints with best before dates of the next day. Gave one back - will have to go elsewhere for fresh milk.
Lived up to expectations for general use. Will definitely be using it in the future .
good milk
Watery
Used to taste great, but recently it's tasted very watered down!
Last pint of milk was out of Date had to throw it away did not notice until after delivery man left. Just need to have later dates on all milk.