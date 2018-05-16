Tabasco Mild Green Pepper Sauce 57Ml

Product Description
- Mild Green Pepper Sauce
- Our Tabasco® Green Mild Pepper Sauce- not too hot, not too mild.
- It's our light, zingy and refreshing sauce, perfect for salad dressings, adding to guacamole or on top of avocados and pairs well with white fish.
- Unlike red TABASCO® Sauce (made from red peppers), the new sauce is made from fully ripened green Jalapeño peppers which produce a milder flavour. TABASCO® adds that unmistakable "something special" to every dish...
- The McIlhenny has a Family of Flavours- From Mild to Wild - There's one for everyone.
- Green - Not too hot, not too mild. Hint: For seafood, white fish, salad dressing & beyond.
- Chipotle - Smoke without fire. Hint: A must for burgers, meats & Mexican.
- Original Red- heat with flavour. Hint: Chilli con carne and Spaghetti Bolognese.
- Habanero - The perfect balance between fire & flavour. Hint: Meats, marinades and desserts.
- Our mildest sauce
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Halal
- Pack size: 57ml
- A Small Drop of History
- Created by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868, Tabasco® Sauce is still family owned and produced in its birth place, Avery Island, Louisiana.
- Our mildest sauce
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Halal
- Pack size: 57ml
Information
Ingredients
Distilled Vinegar, Jalapeño Pepper (30%), Water, Salt, Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative : Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End See Top of Carton
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Serving Suggestions
- Dress your salad & enjoy it unsparingly!
- Drizzle over fish & seafood after cooking!
- Stir through Guacamole and dips for a delicious tangy twist.
Importer address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Distributor address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- www.tabasco.com
Net Contents
57ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100ml)
|Energy
|46kJ/11kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|Of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|7.4g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019