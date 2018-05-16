By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tabasco Mild Green Pepper Sauce 57Ml

Tabasco Mild Green Pepper Sauce 57Ml
£ 2.10
£3.69/100ml

Product Description

  • Mild Green Pepper Sauce
  • Our Tabasco® Green Mild Pepper Sauce- not too hot, not too mild.
  • It's our light, zingy and refreshing sauce, perfect for salad dressings, adding to guacamole or on top of avocados and pairs well with white fish.
  • Unlike red TABASCO® Sauce (made from red peppers), the new sauce is made from fully ripened green Jalapeño peppers which produce a milder flavour. TABASCO® adds that unmistakable "something special" to every dish...
  • The McIlhenny has a Family of Flavours- From Mild to Wild - There's one for everyone.
  • Green - Not too hot, not too mild. Hint: For seafood, white fish, salad dressing & beyond.
  • Chipotle - Smoke without fire. Hint: A must for burgers, meats & Mexican.
  • Original Red- heat with flavour. Hint: Chilli con carne and Spaghetti Bolognese.
  • Habanero - The perfect balance between fire & flavour. Hint: Meats, marinades and desserts.
  • Pack size: 57ml
  • A Small Drop of History
  • Created by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868, Tabasco® Sauce is still family owned and produced in its birth place, Avery Island, Louisiana.
  • Our mildest sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 57ml

Information

Ingredients

Distilled Vinegar, Jalapeño Pepper (30%), Water, Salt, Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative : Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End See Top of Carton

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Serving Suggestions
  • Dress your salad & enjoy it unsparingly!
  • Drizzle over fish & seafood after cooking!
  • Stir through Guacamole and dips for a delicious tangy twist.

Importer address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Net Contents

57ml

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100ml)
Energy 46kJ/11kcal
Fat <0.1g
Of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 1.8g
Of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 7.4g

