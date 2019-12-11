Robinsons Fruit Barley Grapefruit 1L
- Energy25kJ 5kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ/2kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Low Calorie Pink Grapefruit Soft Drink with Barley and Sweeteners.
- This ensures we give you smooth real Fruit & Barley in every drop.
- At Robinsons we work hard to choose the tastiest fruits and golden barley varieties, that are sun-ripened and harvest in season when they are fresh and juicy!
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
- Real fruit & barley in every drop
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 1000ml
Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pink Grapefruit Juice from Concentrate (10%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Refined Barley Flour (1%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 20 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.robinsonssquash.co.uk and email us.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|10kJ/2kcal
|25kJ/5kcal
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.08g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein
|-
|-
|Bottle contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
|-
|-
