Tesco Finest Sweet Pointed Peppers 220G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Sweet Pointed Peppers 220G
£ 1.50
£6.82/kg
One typical pepper
  • Energy185kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Red sweet pointed peppers.
  • Expertly grown and selected for their deep flavour and rich deep colour. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest. Our Tesco finest red peppers are grown and hand harvested by experts with more than 40 years experience. The Ramiro variety has a sweet flavour an distinctive shape, which makes them ideal for roasting, stuffing or serving in salads.
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Pepper

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Israel, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy168kJ / 40kcal185kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g7.0g
Sugars6.4g7.0g
Fibre3.4g3.7g
Protein1.0g1.1g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin A3840µg (480%NRV)4224µg (528%NRV)
Vitamin C140mg (175%NRV)154mg (193%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

