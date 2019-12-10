By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casillero Del Diablo Merlot 75Cl

4.5(50)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Chilean Wine
  • A smooth, medium-bodied Merlot that perfectly combines plum and red berry flavours with smoky, cedar wood aromas. Food Match: Ideal to match with pasta, risotto and lightly spiced red meat dishes.
  • Wine of Rapel Valley, Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  A smooth, medium-bodied Merlot that perfectly combines plum and red berry flavours with smoky, cedar wood aromas.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Each Casillero del Diablo wine is the result of carefully selected grapes grown in some of Chile's most award-winning winemaking regions, from the Limari Valley in the North to the Maule Valley in the South. The unique characteristics of each of our vineyards are reflected within the flavours and aromas of each bottle. This range of wines brings to you the best that Chile has to offer.

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, the founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Makes a perfect match with pasta, risotto and lightly spiced red meat dishes

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.casillerodeldiablo.com
  • www.chileanlegend.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

50 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Wine from the Devil's cellar

5 stars

I as I do not drink a lot of red wine I can definitely say this has changed my idea for the better,extremely nice taste and not to dry...

Awful, vinegary "wine", worst drinking experience.

1 stars

I am sorry, bit this is NOT a wine. It's awful, has no body, no taste and makes you feel cheap. Never ever will I drink it again. Waste of money from start to finish. And that's an honest review.We bought the wine to celebrate a move in, the Malbec from Argentina was delicious, but then, when we came to this Merlot, our evening ended with a shock, our mood detoriated, we looked for the next glass of water to ease the soury, cheap taste. If you want to spend a nice evening, splashing out on a good wine, this is not the one you want to choose.

Almost perfect!

4 stars

Described as medium bodied, I found this wine a touch too strong on the palette. Otherwise, pleasant and at a great price.

Good honest merlot

4 stars

Would be 3 stars at full price , but if you can get it for less than a fiver it's a bargain.

good value at discount price

4 stars

good deep body and very good with last of the game birds of the season

Casillero del Diablo 2015

5 stars

A very good wine at a very reasonable price. My son also recommends this wine after sharing it at dinner with me. Very good for use with dinner, or just for drinking socially.

A good Chilian wine

4 stars

Always a good choice full of flavor easy on the pallet and the price is right. Good start for anybody just starting to drink red wine.

Bright bright

5 stars

Lovely bouquet swirls around the pallet leaving a sensational tingling in the mouth. Brilliant!

A very drinkable Merlot

5 stars

I read the previous reviews and absolutely agree with all the glowing remarks made about this wine. As I write this I am thoroughly enjoying another glass. Don't hesitate to buy this wine.

Excellent value

5 stars

This is a very smooth red. Very suitable for quaffing or for drinking at the table - particularly with Italian dishes. The fruitiness comes through showing this to be a more complex but honest wine.

