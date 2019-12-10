Casillero Del Diablo Merlot 75Cl

Wine from the Devil's cellar
I as I do not drink a lot of red wine I can definitely say this has changed my idea for the better,extremely nice taste and not to dry...
Awful, vinegary "wine", worst drinking experience.
I am sorry, bit this is NOT a wine. It's awful, has no body, no taste and makes you feel cheap. Never ever will I drink it again. Waste of money from start to finish. And that's an honest review.We bought the wine to celebrate a move in, the Malbec from Argentina was delicious, but then, when we came to this Merlot, our evening ended with a shock, our mood detoriated, we looked for the next glass of water to ease the soury, cheap taste. If you want to spend a nice evening, splashing out on a good wine, this is not the one you want to choose.
Almost perfect!
Described as medium bodied, I found this wine a touch too strong on the palette. Otherwise, pleasant and at a great price.
Good honest merlot
Would be 3 stars at full price , but if you can get it for less than a fiver it's a bargain.
good value at discount price
good deep body and very good with last of the game birds of the season
Casillero del Diablo 2015
A very good wine at a very reasonable price. My son also recommends this wine after sharing it at dinner with me. Very good for use with dinner, or just for drinking socially.
A good Chilian wine
Always a good choice full of flavor easy on the pallet and the price is right. Good start for anybody just starting to drink red wine.
Bright bright
Lovely bouquet swirls around the pallet leaving a sensational tingling in the mouth. Brilliant!
A very drinkable Merlot
I read the previous reviews and absolutely agree with all the glowing remarks made about this wine. As I write this I am thoroughly enjoying another glass. Don't hesitate to buy this wine.
Excellent value
This is a very smooth red. Very suitable for quaffing or for drinking at the table - particularly with Italian dishes. The fruitiness comes through showing this to be a more complex but honest wine.