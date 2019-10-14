By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(64)Write a review
£ 12.00
£24.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Anti-sagging, anti-age spots
  • Enriched with Soya peptides + melanin-block
  • For mature skin
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Day Cream, a source of intense hydration for mature and menopausal skin. The luxurious moisturiser, enriched with Soya Peptides and UV filters, helps to firm facial contours to fight against skin sagging and to reduce the appearance of age spots. Skin feels hydrated, smoother and more comfortable.
  • From Science to Beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Squalane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-40 Stearate, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Myristyl Myristate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Octyldodecanol, Jasminum Officinale Extract / Jasmine Flower Extract, Stearyl Alcohol, Isobutane, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Isohexadecane, Sodium Hydroxide, Myristyl Alcohol, Cyclodextrin, Mannitol, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Succinate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, BHT, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Use:
  • Apply every morning on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.
  • Massage into the skin with circular motions for a better absorption.
  • To Complete Your Regime
  • Cleanse your skin with Age Perfect Milk and Toner.
  • Apply Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Day and Night Creams daily.
  • For the eye area, use Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Eye Cream.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

64 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It f

5 stars

This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It feels so soft and smell good as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing thick cream, moisturised well though I

3 stars

Nourishing thick cream, moisturised well though I think it would be better suited to older skin. I'm 36 and I didn't feel as if it benefited my needs though it is perfect for dry skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great day cream that leaves my skin hydrated wit

5 stars

A great day cream that leaves my skin hydrated with creating a film. Gets me ready for the day feeling fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely moisturiser, I usually use L’Oréal Paris Re

4 stars

Lovely moisturiser, I usually use L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Pro Retinol Day Cream, which I love, so I was excited to try this! I particularly liked the smell of this, really subtle but just lovely, I actually look forward to putting this on my face! The texture is nice, kind of like a mousse. It is easily smoothed over my skin. You don’t need much to cover your whole face and neck. It lasted my a lot longer than my usual which is quite nice (cost saving) I would definitely use this again in the future, although I do feel my current one is slightly better for anti wrinkle,and I am needing a lot of that these days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This moisturiser makes my skin feel very smooth an

5 stars

This moisturiser makes my skin feel very smooth and hydrated. It’s pairs perfectly with the night cream and gives my skin a healthy glow! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very moisturising and nourishing and not too greas

5 stars

Very moisturising and nourishing and not too greasy or heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love those cream the day and night doin

5 stars

Absolutely love those cream the day and night doing the job well but I’m a bit young for them so after couple of weeks trying I give it to my mum and she really loved it, she very happy with the night cream it loves her face fresh and delicate, thanks L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product! My skin is well moisturised after

4 stars

Lovely product! My skin is well moisturised after use. Easy to apply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing face cream!! Soft texture and easy applica

5 stars

Amazing face cream!! Soft texture and easy application. Love the scent and it makes my skin look beautiful and glowing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream leaves skin nice and soft after use. I

4 stars

This cream leaves skin nice and soft after use. It is slowly reducing the appearance of larger lines and will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

