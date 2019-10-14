L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Day Cream 50Ml

This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It f
This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It feels so soft and smell good as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nourishing thick cream, moisturised well though I think it would be better suited to older skin. I'm 36 and I didn't feel as if it benefited my needs though it is perfect for dry skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A great day cream that leaves my skin hydrated with creating a film. Gets me ready for the day feeling fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely moisturiser, I usually use L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Pro Retinol Day Cream, which I love, so I was excited to try this! I particularly liked the smell of this, really subtle but just lovely, I actually look forward to putting this on my face! The texture is nice, kind of like a mousse. It is easily smoothed over my skin. You don’t need much to cover your whole face and neck. It lasted my a lot longer than my usual which is quite nice (cost saving) I would definitely use this again in the future, although I do feel my current one is slightly better for anti wrinkle,and I am needing a lot of that these days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This moisturiser makes my skin feel very smooth and hydrated. It’s pairs perfectly with the night cream and gives my skin a healthy glow! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very moisturising and nourishing and not too greasy or heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love those cream the day and night doing the job well but I’m a bit young for them so after couple of weeks trying I give it to my mum and she really loved it, she very happy with the night cream it loves her face fresh and delicate, thanks L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product! My skin is well moisturised after use. Easy to apply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing face cream!! Soft texture and easy application. Love the scent and it makes my skin look beautiful and glowing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cream leaves skin nice and soft after use. It is slowly reducing the appearance of larger lines and will continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]