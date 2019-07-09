By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar 100G

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Extra creamy milk chocolate
  • Lindt Excellence Milk Extra Creamy Chocolate - luxury milk chocolate bar with notes of butterscotch, vanilla and soft oak.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich and creamy, yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For a delicate flavour combination Lindt Excellence Milk Extra Creamy Chocolate can be enjoyed with a cup of Earl Grey or Americano or a glass of Port.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Milk Extra Creamy Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including notes of butterscotch, vanilla and soft oak, to create the perfect blend of smooth milk chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Extra fine milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanilla), Cocoa Solids: 30% min. Milk Solids: 20% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Sesame Seeds and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before see stamp

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400,
  • Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2387 kJ / 567 kcal
Fat 37 g
- of which saturates 23 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
- of which sugars 50 g
Protein 6,4 g
Salt 0,28 g

49 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Milk extra creamy chocolate

5 stars

Lindt milk extra creamy chocolate is absolutely delicious. Smooth and creamy and totally moreish. Melts in the mouth, I could eat an entire bar in one go. 110% recommend this chocolate to every one. If you like milk chocolate you’ll love this chocolate bar! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of chocolatey goodness

4 stars

The Lindt milk chocolate bar is so creamy and just melts in your mouth. The chocolate is really rich and creamy so you only need a few pieces in one sitting meaning a bar lasts do much longer which can only be a good thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best chocolate

5 stars

This is my favourite chocolate! Very creamy and light could very easily eat several bars of this. Doesn’t make you feel sick, we get through it very quick and have to buy more! We used to have others as our favourite but this is definitely the one now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lint

5 stars

I tried this for the first time, this not just your ordinary chocolate this is LINT CHOCOLATE. I will definitely be buying it again. Its rich cream n smooth the way it melts in your mouth definitely leaves wanting more n more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite chocolate

5 stars

Ate this all in one go which was not the intention! Lovely creamy chocolate. Not too sweet but very smooth. Love this for a cheeky treat after dinner. I have always loved Lindt chocolate but only ever have it as a special treat. Think I need to start buying this more regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite Milk Chocolate

5 stars

This is now my favourite milk chocolate. I love that the squares are extra large, but thinned out. This means that when you bite off a bit, it's melts in your mouth quicker and feels much more delicious and satisfying. You can tell its 'posh' chocolate, because you can really taste the cocoa in there, underneath the lovely creaminess. The packaging is simple cardboard and foil which these days is preferable as its easier to recycle. Two or three of these delicious squares of an evening with a glass of wine is a lovely luxurious treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Lindt

4 stars

I’m a huge fan of Lindt I think the quality is fab, it’s creamy and delicious. It’s my treat chocolate brand that I won’t share with the children!! This bar is super creamy and one of my favourites. This will be on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate heaven!

5 stars

This chocolate is pure luxury - it's decently creamy and rich without being too sweet. The texture is firm, but melts in the mouth into a smooth, chocolaty flavour that is completely satisfying. Lindt are called master chocolatiers for a reason and this chocolate deserves being called excellent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy chocolate bar

5 stars

It’s so creamy so chocolate amazing I love it. It taste fab obviously I love the way it just melts in your mouth . It’s not too chewy and the breaks off like a dream . Also in love with the packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing as always

5 stars

I won’t lie I am a massive fan of Lindt chocolate, so the fact I loved every moment of eating this creamy dreamy chocolate sensation doesn't surprise me in the least, it really is so smooth and creamy by far the best ever chocolate bar [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

