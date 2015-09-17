By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Errazuriz Merlot 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Chilean Wine
  • Hand-harvested then whole-berry fermented to emphasise the ripe fruit. A portion was aged in French and American barrels. Full-bodied with rich, soft fruit and smooth tannins. Serve with meats, pizzas and pastas or enjoy on its own.
  • Don Maximiano Errázuriz founded Viña Errázuriz in 1870 in the Aconcagua Valley. This family owned winery continues to create exciting wines searching for the perfect combination of soil, climate and variety.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Deep ruby-red in colour, its aromatic profile includes plum and raspberry notes mixed with subtle roasted pepper and balsamic touches. Light notes of fresh fruit are evident on the palate. Medium body and smooth tannins make this wine easy to drink.

Region of Origin

Curico

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Erazuriz

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Francisco Baettig

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot 85% Syrah 15%

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were hand picked in April and taken in bins to the winery, where they were destemmed, crushed, and fermented in stainless steel tanks. Fermentation was carried out at 24 - 28° C (75 -82° F) with two pumpovers daily. The post-fermentation maceration lasted 10 to 25 days, depending on the development of each individual lot. The wine was aged in a combination of French and American oak barrels for approximately 8 months to round out the wine and add a sweet sensation to the palate.

History

  • The Errazuriz Estate was founded in 1870. Today, the tradition of quality lives on with Don Maximiano's descendant Eduardo Chadwick. Eduardo is the sixth generation of his family to be involved in the wine business. Eduardo has overseen the modernisation of the winemaking technology at this historic Estate whilst maintaining a distinct identity for its wines. Dedicated to producing estate grown wines of superior quality, Errazuriz has built a reputation as the "Premier Family Wine Estate of Chile".

Regional Information

  • Our Merlot Estate 2018 comes from our vineyards in the Valle de Curicó, where the regional climate features rainy winters and dry summers. The vineyard is planted in the deep clay-loam soils of our Valle Curicó terroir. The vertically trained, drip-irrigated vines allow us to maintain strict control in the vineyard to produce low, balanced yields

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Name and address

  • Wine produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Errázuriz,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • Viña Errázuriz,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • Viña Errázuriz,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy Merlot

4 stars

really tasty wine which does not disappoint. Great on its own or with food.

Great value merlot

5 stars

Consistently excellent and great value on offer. Smooth and full, and very versatile foodie. Good with meat pasta or even chicken dishes if served slightly chilled. Simply the best Chilean Merlot at this price, and very reliable year after year.

this wine surperb

5 stars

this red wine errzuriz estate merlot, find it very easy to enjoy. smooth to the palate, at same time very fruity.most enjoable with steak etc, all so indian and chinese meals. if it is your first adventure to red wine, this has to be your number one to try first , it will not let you down or dissopoint you in any way, enjoy.

A Merlot with character

4 stars

This richly coloured and fruited red wine from the consistent Errazuriz stable is loaded with soft plum and black cherry fruit with a warming lick of spice on the finish. Pretty good for a tenner but excellent value when on offer and great with bangers 'n' mash, steak pie and similarly warming Autumn and Winter fare.

A good guzzler!

4 stars

This is one of our red house wines. It has ripe damsons and is smooth on the palate. Goes well with red and whie meat as well as spicy stews. It also drinks very well on its own.

Lovely red

5 stars

From my favourite estate. A lovely smooth red. I would suggest even if you don't like reds this one will be a winner

Disappointing for the price

1 stars

This has a very unpleasant aftertaste and there are far better quality Merlots available for under £6.

Errazuriz eastate merlot

5 stars

Excellent quality and I would definitely recommend this win to my friends

Chilean delight

4 stars

Full bodied, with a strong taste of ripe damsons and blackcurrants. Quality every time from a highly reputable producer and at a very reasonable price.

Decent Merlot

3 stars

This Merlot has won prizes in the UK previously, and is from an excellent winemaker. Smooth plum flavours, and good with most foods, though better with milder flavours. Will keep well.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

