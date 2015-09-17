Errazuriz Merlot 75Cl

Yummy Merlot
really tasty wine which does not disappoint. Great on its own or with food.
Great value merlot
Consistently excellent and great value on offer. Smooth and full, and very versatile foodie. Good with meat pasta or even chicken dishes if served slightly chilled. Simply the best Chilean Merlot at this price, and very reliable year after year.
this wine surperb
this red wine errzuriz estate merlot, find it very easy to enjoy. smooth to the palate, at same time very fruity.most enjoable with steak etc, all so indian and chinese meals. if it is your first adventure to red wine, this has to be your number one to try first , it will not let you down or dissopoint you in any way, enjoy.
A Merlot with character
This richly coloured and fruited red wine from the consistent Errazuriz stable is loaded with soft plum and black cherry fruit with a warming lick of spice on the finish. Pretty good for a tenner but excellent value when on offer and great with bangers 'n' mash, steak pie and similarly warming Autumn and Winter fare.
A good guzzler!
This is one of our red house wines. It has ripe damsons and is smooth on the palate. Goes well with red and whie meat as well as spicy stews. It also drinks very well on its own.
Lovely red
From my favourite estate. A lovely smooth red. I would suggest even if you don't like reds this one will be a winner
Disappointing for the price
This has a very unpleasant aftertaste and there are far better quality Merlots available for under £6.
Errazuriz eastate merlot
Excellent quality and I would definitely recommend this win to my friends
Chilean delight
Full bodied, with a strong taste of ripe damsons and blackcurrants. Quality every time from a highly reputable producer and at a very reasonable price.
Decent Merlot
This Merlot has won prizes in the UK previously, and is from an excellent winemaker. Smooth plum flavours, and good with most foods, though better with milder flavours. Will keep well.