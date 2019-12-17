By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Potato Cakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Each potato cake contains
  • Energy614kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.96g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Potato Cakes
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • Delicious & versatile
  • Vegetarian Society Approved

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Dehydrated Potato Flakes (18%), Margarine [Vegetable Oil (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: E471, Flavouring, Colours: E100, E160b], Raising Agents: E450, E500, Salt, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Acid: Citric Acid, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Soya, Egg, and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Simply toast or grill for 2-3 minutes or until light golden brown, turning once. Delicious served hot with butter, or why not top with baked beans and cheese.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

6 x Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average potato cake (53.5g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1147kJ614kJ8400kJ
-273kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat 10.4g5.6g70g
of which saturates 3.8g2.0g20g
Carbohydrate 38.7g20.7g260g
of which sugars 6.1g3.3g90g
Fibre 2.2g1.2g
Protein 5.1g2.7g50g
Salt 1.80g0.96g6g

Not the best

2 stars

Very disappointed in this product , had them in Scotland and they were excellent , these was lacking in potato

