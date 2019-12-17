Warburtons Potato Cakes 6 Pack

Not the best
Very disappointed in this product , had them in Scotland and they were excellent , these was lacking in potato
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Dehydrated Potato Flakes (18%), Margarine [Vegetable Oil (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: E471, Flavouring, Colours: E100, E160b], Raising Agents: E450, E500, Salt, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Acid: Citric Acid, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.
6 x Cakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average potato cake (53.5g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1147kJ
|614kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|273kcal
|146kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|5.6g
|70g
|of which saturates
|3.8g
|2.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|38.7g
|20.7g
|260g
|of which sugars
|6.1g
|3.3g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.7g
|50g
|Salt
|1.80g
|0.96g
|6g
