Garnier Pure Active Anti-Blackhead Wash 150Ml Revitalise skin with unclogged pores & cleared blackheads Exfoliating particles rids of excess surface sebum preventing blemishes 150ml of pure deep pore wash

Eucalyptus Extract + Salicylic Acid + Zinc: Help to control the appearance skin concerns such as blemishes, blackheads and excess sebum Is Garnier Pure Active Daily Deep Pore Face Wash right for me? Yes, if you have oily skin prone to blemishes, shine and blackheads and you are looking for a daily deep cleansing wash to effectively unclog pores. Thanks to its natural exfoliating particles, the formula cleanses, removes impurities and effectively unclogs pores.

Searching for everyday skincare solutions for clear and healthy skin? Time to try Garnier Pure Active! The clear skin range designed to target oily skin, spots and blackheads. Clay, Charcoal, Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide - each product contains highly effective active ingredients dermatologically tested to address specific problem skin concerns. Goes well with Garnier Pure Active Tea Tree & Salicylic Acid Sheet Mask Garnier Pure Active 3in1 Clay Wash Scrub Mask Oily Skin 50ml Garnier Pure Active Anti-Blemish SOS Stick Garnier Pure Active Charcoal Cleansing Bar For Face & Body 100g

Garnier Pure Active Deep Cleansing Face Wash: Ideal for daily use to purify and cleanse the skin Dermatologically Tested: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive Product for All: Perfect for all skin types and genders Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

694363 63, Aqua / Water, Coco-Betaine, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Perlite, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Camphor, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, CI 77070 / Ultramarines, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Limonene, Linalool, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquanternium-47, Propylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Silica, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B185678/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage