Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1L

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1L
250ml servings
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Quinine with Sweetener
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings (Including Quinine), Sweetener (Aspartame, Acesulfame K)

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled
  • Please open by hand.

Number of uses

1L = 4 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Contains Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Artificial Sweeteners
  • Contains Colours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland Ltd.,
  • 12 Lissue Road,
  • Lisburn,
  • BT28 2SZ.
  • Coca-Cola HBC Ireland Ltd.,
  • Ballycoolin,

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy82
Fat0
of which Saturates0
Carbohydrate0
of which Sugars0
Protein0
Salt0.10

