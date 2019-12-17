By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Pork Sausage Rolls 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g
One sausage roll
  • Energy787kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Flaky Pastry. Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry. Our expert bakers make our sausage rolls with layers of flaky puff pastry, which is then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock, Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid),

Pork Stock contains: Pork Extract, Pork, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines opposite or use immediately. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20-25 mins Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1312kJ / 315kcal787kJ / 189kcal
Fat19.3g11.6g
Saturates8.4g5.0g
Carbohydrate25.3g15.2g
Sugars1.9g1.1g
Fibre2.0g1.2g
Protein9.1g5.4g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

