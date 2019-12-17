Tesco 2 Pork Sausage Rolls 120G

- Energy787kJ 189kcal9%
- Fat11.6g17%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 315kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
- Flaky Pastry. Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry. Our expert bakers make our sausage rolls with layers of flaky puff pastry, which is then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
- Flaky Pastry. Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry. Our expert bakers make our sausage rolls with layers of flaky puff pastry, which is then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock, Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid),
Pork Stock contains: Pork Extract, Pork, Water.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines opposite or use immediately. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20-25 mins Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1312kJ / 315kcal
|787kJ / 189kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|9.1g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019