Geo Watkins Mushroom Ketchup 190Ml

Product Description

  • Mushroom Ketchup
  • Our Mushroom Ketchup is the original ketchup (without a tomato in sight) and is full of deep, powerful umami flavours. It's vegan, vegetarian and dairy free. This versatile product delivers a smooth flavour punch to any dish so why not try it in pies, gravies and stews or push your repertoire with ramens, vegan sausage rolls and pizza sauces?
  • Geo Watkins has been a Chef's Favourite Cupboard Filler since 1830. We're proud to produce a range of verstaile chef's ingredients to elevate any dish with a dash or help you to explore your culinary creativity by stitching flavours together.
  • Plant-Based
  • Umami Sauce
  • Dairy Free
  • British made since 1830
  • Recyclable Packaging
  • Pack size: 190ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein [Water, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt], Mushroom Powder (3%) [Concentrated Mushroom Juice, Maltodextrin], Barley Malt Extract, Spices

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Add two tablespoons per 450g of meat to the fillings of steak and kidney pies and puddings to give them a spicy mushroom flavour and a rich colour.
  • Add two tablespoons to mushroom soups or sauces for extra mushroom flavour or use to enrich any gravy.
  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Net Contents

190ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 55kJ / 13kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 1.1g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 13.3g

My Secret Ingredient!

5 stars

My secret ingredient! So glad this is now available in Tesco...I use it in SO many different products. Obviously gravies and stews are a must but even a splash when I'm barbecuing or just on cheese on toast. Amazing that it's vegan too! Winner winner Watkins dinner!

Really useful store-cupboard item

5 stars

This is such a useful store-cupboard item - perfect for adding depth of flavour to stews, casseroles, soups and pasta sauces... I wish it came in a large bottle though as it gets used up so quickly and the bottle shape doesn't lend itself to storing too many of them unless you're lucky enough to have unlimited cupboard space!

Great way to enhance flavour

5 stars

I love this sauce, I use it all the time to enhance the flavour of sauces and other meals. It compliments so many foods and not just those that are mushroom based. Sad it’s not in stock at the moment.

Love this stuff great in pasta sauces and mushroom

5 stars

Love this stuff great in pasta sauces and mushroom soups 10/10 always have a bottle in

Nice product, poor bottle

3 stars

Very nice product, shame about the bottle – it seems always to dribble, and leaves a puddle when you put it down.

