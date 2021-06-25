Geo Watkins Mushroom Ketchup 190Ml

My Secret Ingredient!
My secret ingredient! So glad this is now available in Tesco...I use it in SO many different products. Obviously gravies and stews are a must but even a splash when I'm barbecuing or just on cheese on toast. Amazing that it's vegan too! Winner winner Watkins dinner!
Really useful store-cupboard item
This is such a useful store-cupboard item - perfect for adding depth of flavour to stews, casseroles, soups and pasta sauces... I wish it came in a large bottle though as it gets used up so quickly and the bottle shape doesn't lend itself to storing too many of them unless you're lucky enough to have unlimited cupboard space!
Great way to enhance flavour
I love this sauce, I use it all the time to enhance the flavour of sauces and other meals. It compliments so many foods and not just those that are mushroom based. Sad it’s not in stock at the moment.
Love this stuff great in pasta sauces and mushroom
Love this stuff great in pasta sauces and mushroom soups 10/10 always have a bottle in
Nice product, poor bottle
Very nice product, shame about the bottle – it seems always to dribble, and leaves a puddle when you put it down.