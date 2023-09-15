We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 690G

Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 690G

1.7(19)
£1.55

£0.43/100g DR.WT

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 50g
Energy
74kJ
18kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 35kcal

Onions pickled in spirit vinegar.
Tangy and Crisp White onions peeled and pickled for sharp flavour
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acetic Acid, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Malted Barley Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Net Contents

690g e

Drained weight

360g

