Tabasco Hot Habanero Sauce 60Ml
Product Description
- Habanero Pepper Sauce
- Tabasco® Habanero Hot Pepper Sauce... our hottest Tabasco sauce.
- Only 150 years' experience perfecting pepper sauce could create this unique fruit blend.
- Our Habanero Sauce is a mix of fiery Habanero peppers, juicy papaya, mango and more.
- It's heat, with flavour!
- The McIlhenny has a Family of Flavours- From Mild to Wild - There's one for everyone.
- Green - Not too hot, not too mild. Hint: For seafood, white fish, salad dressing & beyond.
- Chipotle - Smoke without fire. Hint: A must for burgers, meats & Mexican.
- Original Red- heat with flavour. Hint: Chilli con carne and Spaghetti Bolognese.
- Habanero - The perfect balance between fire & flavour. Hint: Meats, marinades and desserts.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 60ml
- A Small Drop of History
- Created by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868, Tabasco® Sauce is still family owned and produced in its birth place, Avery Island, Louisiana.
- Our hottest sauce
Distilled Vinegar, Habanero Pepper (28%), Cane Sugar, Tabasco® Brand Pepper Sauce (11.5%), (Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper, Salt), Salt, Mango Purée (0.6%), Dehydrated Onion, Banana Purée, Tomato Paste, Tamarind Purée, Papaya (0.5%), Spices, Garlic, Tabasco® Pepper Mash (0.5%) (Aged Red Pepper, Salt)
- Free From: Gluten
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End See Top of Carton
Made in U.S.A
- Serving Suggestions
- Shake on wings & ribs for a fiery fruity finish. Marinate your kebabs before barbequing or grilling. Bring out the flavours of stews & casseroles with a few shakes.
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
60ml
|Typical Values
|(Per 100ml)
|Energy
|419kJ/100kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|Of which sugars
|21.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|6.0g
