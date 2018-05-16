By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fruit Bowl School Bars Strawberry 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fruit Bowl School Bars Strawberry 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • Fruit bars made with dried and concentrated pureed apple and concentrated fruit juices
  • For more fun...
  • Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter
  • Only naturally occurring sugars
  • 1 bar = 1 apple
  • Simple, scrumptious school bars®
  • We simply squish fruit with a little fruit juice, and pack into mess-free bars so you can eat them anywhere (not just at school!) - on a skateboard, in a tree, even canoeing with crocodiles!
  • Made with real fruit
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Fruit made fun
  • Great for baking
  • Perfect for little lunchboxes
  • Ideal as a snack
  • Perfect as a gift for your teacher
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Fruit Juice (35%) (Apple, Grape, Strawberry, Pear), Dried Apple (20%) (contains Sulphites), Concentrated Apple Puree (13.5%), Chicory Fibre, Milled Flax Seeds, Maltodextrin, Rice Starch, Palm Oil, Carrot Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See base of pack.

Name and address

  • Pioneer Foods,
  • 2 Southgate Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6YG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Pioneer Foods,
  • 2 Southgate Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6YG,
  • UK.
  • www.fruit-bowl.com

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Bar
Energy 1431kJ286kJ
-339kcal68kcal
Fat 6.2g1.2g
of which saturates 0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate 64g13g
of which sugars35g7.0g
Fibre 8.4g1.7g
Protein 2.7g0.5g
Salt 0.56g0.11g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fruit Bowl School Bars Raspberry 100G

£ 2.00
£20.00/kg

Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g

£ 2.25
£28.13/kg

Tesco Yogurt Coated Strawberry Fruit Bites 125G

£ 1.50
£12.00/kg

Peppa Pig Mini Snack Raisins 9X14g

£ 1.00
£7.94/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here