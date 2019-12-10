By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(304)Write a review
image 1 of Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • This wine is approachable and food friendly with a beautiful expression of crisp lime and ripe passionfruit. Enjoy with seafood and white meats.
  • Sir George Fistonich
  • Founder and Owner
  • A leader in sustainability, innovation and quality, our family winery is recognised as an icon in the New Zealand wine industry.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Sustainable winegrowing New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bursting with aromas of ripe passion fruit and fresh citrus lime. This is a crisp, juicy, full-flavoured refreshing dry wine.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Villa Maria

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nick Picone

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Careful vineyard management helped to give optimum flavour profile to the Sauvignon grapes. Then to ensure the retention of delicate flavours and aromas, the fruit was cold settled at 6C for 24 hours before fermentation.

History

  • Villa Maria was founded in 1961 and is today regarded as one of New Zealand's leading winemakers. This family owned business has the accolade of making the most award winning wines in New Zealand.

Regional Information

  • The fruit was sourced from a number of vineyards in the Awatere and Wairau Valleys of Marlborough. The multi-vineyard sites ensures a consistency of style and level of quality each year.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Villa Maria Estate Ltd.,
  • 118 Montgomerie Road,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

304 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love It

5 stars

Great reasonably priced . Good buy

My favourite Saiuvignon Blanc from New Zealand. F

5 stars

My favourite Saiuvignon Blanc from New Zealand. For my taste, wines from The Marlborough region are spot on. Really lovely fruity taste.

Very nice

5 stars

Easily my favourite white. Avoid the 'early release' issue if possible as this has reduced depth of flavour.

Great New Zealand wine ..

5 stars

Best example of the sauvingon blanc grape

A real favourite

5 stars

Having moved over from NZ recently, I was delighted to find Villa Maria sauv in Tesco, it is my all time favourite. Once you’ve had NZ white you won’t drink anything else.

Best wine ever

5 stars

My favourite wine of all times. Will never stop buying it.

Consistently good

5 stars

This is the NZ Sauvignon Blanc for you if you like that sharp lingering taste.

Fantastic Wine at fabulous price

5 stars

Love this New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and at £7.50 a bottle this is just the best value for money. I’m putting it away for Christmas Day .

Villa Maria Perivale binSauvignon Blanc

5 stars

Has a great fresh aroma, of citrus, lime, full flavour . It’s a great wine to drink with light meals or as a social drink. Must be one of the best Sauvinion Blancs around

My favourite wine at an Excellent price !!!

5 stars

New Zealand savignon blanc lovely wine so stock piled as an excellent price

1-10 of 304 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

