Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Love It
Great reasonably priced . Good buy
My favourite Saiuvignon Blanc from New Zealand. F
My favourite Saiuvignon Blanc from New Zealand. For my taste, wines from The Marlborough region are spot on. Really lovely fruity taste.
Very nice
Easily my favourite white. Avoid the 'early release' issue if possible as this has reduced depth of flavour.
Great New Zealand wine ..
Best example of the sauvingon blanc grape
A real favourite
Having moved over from NZ recently, I was delighted to find Villa Maria sauv in Tesco, it is my all time favourite. Once you’ve had NZ white you won’t drink anything else.
Best wine ever
My favourite wine of all times. Will never stop buying it.
Consistently good
This is the NZ Sauvignon Blanc for you if you like that sharp lingering taste.
Fantastic Wine at fabulous price
Love this New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and at £7.50 a bottle this is just the best value for money. I’m putting it away for Christmas Day .
Villa Maria Perivale binSauvignon Blanc
Has a great fresh aroma, of citrus, lime, full flavour . It’s a great wine to drink with light meals or as a social drink. Must be one of the best Sauvinion Blancs around
My favourite wine at an Excellent price !!!
New Zealand savignon blanc lovely wine so stock piled as an excellent price