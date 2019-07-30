By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Special Reserve Port 75Cl

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Special Reserve Port 75Cl
£ 8.25
£8.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy324kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • SPECIAL RESERVE PORT. Produce of Portugal. Oporto Portugal.
  • A rich Port with intense black fruit flavours and gentle savoury, dried fruit peel and mixed spice notes. Made from local Portuguese grape varieties grown in the Douro Valley. Produced by the historic port producer, Symington Family Estates.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A rich Port with intense black fruit flavours and gentle savoury, dried fruit peel and mixed spice notes

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Producer

Symington Family Estates Vinhos LDA, Quinta do Marco, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Manuel Rocha

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Reserve Ports are a blend of young, vibrant wines. They are a rich red colour and are barrel-aged for 4-7 years before being bottled. Although usually served at room temperature.

History

  • This wine is produced on behalf of Tesco by the Symington Family who have been making Port in the Douro Valley for over 125 years.

Regional Information

  • The Douro Valley is one of the most challenging wine-growing regions. Its mountainous terrain & steep winding valleys create a microclimate producing unique wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within three weeks.

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: At room temperature after dinner with cheese or dried fruits and nuts.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 glasses

Warnings

  • Allergy advice: Contains Sulphites.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos S.A.,
  • Vila Nova de Gaia,
  • Portugal.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy648kJ / 155kcal324kJ / 78kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

Allergy advice: Contains Sulphites.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I find this a very nice Port!

4 stars

I find this a very nice Port!

A 70th birthday gift

5 stars

A fruity port with the taste of currents, raisins warm and fruit cake

Good value

4 stars

I am not an expert in wine or wine matters, however, I know what I like and what I don't like. I bought 6 bottles of this Port to be drunk at a dinner for 46 people. All drunk it and not one complaint so that says something. The Port had a very nice flavour and good body. I was hoping that it would not be too 'watery' and I was not disappointed. For the price it was a bargain. I would certainly buy again.

Good quality Port.

4 stars

This port is excellent value for money, I just wished you still sold it in 1 Litre bottles.

