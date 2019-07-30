Tesco Special Reserve Port 75Cl

I find this a very nice Port!
A 70th birthday gift
A fruity port with the taste of currents, raisins warm and fruit cake
Good value
I am not an expert in wine or wine matters, however, I know what I like and what I don't like. I bought 6 bottles of this Port to be drunk at a dinner for 46 people. All drunk it and not one complaint so that says something. The Port had a very nice flavour and good body. I was hoping that it would not be too 'watery' and I was not disappointed. For the price it was a bargain. I would certainly buy again.
Good quality Port.
This port is excellent value for money, I just wished you still sold it in 1 Litre bottles.