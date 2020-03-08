By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scholl Ath Foot Spray 150Ml

5(2)Write a review
Scholl Ath Foot Spray 150Ml
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Athlete's Foot Spray Liquid
  • You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard
  • - Helps destroy Athlete's Foot fungi
  • - Prevents reinfection
  • - Contains Tolnaftate as an active ingredient
  • - Relieves itching and prevents reinfection
  • - Always read the label
  • Scholl Athlete's Foot Spray Liquid Tolnaftate 1% w/v is a topical antifungal for the prevention and treatment of Athlete's Foot. Contains Tolnaftate, an antifungal medication to treat Athlete's Foot Fungi.
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Tolnaftate (to deliver a 1% w/v solution), Also contains: Ethanol (36% w/w), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (E321), Polyethylene Polypropylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether, Butane, Propane and Isobutane

Storage

Do not store above 25°CDo not use after expiry date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use this spray
  • Use this medicine only on your skin. Keep out of eyes.
  • Wash and dry infected area and apply twice each day, or as directed by a doctor. Shake can well before use. Point nozzle towards affected area, holding 10-15cm away. Spray liberally over area.
  • Wear clean socks or hoisery every day. Allow to dry before wearing shoes. Continue treatment for 2 weeks after symptoms disappear.
  • If symptoms do not improve within 10 days, stop use and speak to your doctor.

Warnings

  • Before using this spray
  • Do not use...
  • If you are allergic to any of the ingredients. See 'What this spray contains'.
  • For nail and scalp infections
  • Take special care...
  • This product contains: Butylated hydroxytoluene (E321) and polyethylene-propylene glycol monobutyl ether. May cause local skin reactions or irritation to the eyes and mucous membranes.
  • Possible side effects
  • May cause local skin reactions (e.g. itching, rash) or irritation to the eyes and mucous membranes. If any other side effects occur speak to your doctor.
  • Reporting Side Effects
  • If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed in this leaflet.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Pressurised container. Protect from direct sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures above 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • Use only as directed.
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Scholl Consumer Products Ltd,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I don't use this for my feet - but for my golf clu

5 stars

I don't use this for my feet - but for my golf clubs ! Spray on your golf irons or Driver etc when you practice on the range & get instant feed back on where the impact is on your clubs face , this will tell you if you are hitting in the middle or off the toe Or heel etc , it's perfectly harmless to your clubs - just wipe off with a dampish cloth & help improve your golf game :)

Perfect in every way does everything.

5 stars

Just Perfect in every way my Son only likes Scholls and has used for years.

