Mugshot Creamy Cheese Pasta 68G

- Energy1089kJ 258kcal13%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt1.42g24%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 441kJ / 104kcal
Product Description
- Pasta spirals in a creamy cheese sauce.
- Less than 2% fat
- Less than 260 calories
- Made with natural ingredients
- Scrummy pasta spirals in a creamy cheesy sauce
- Tasty & guilt free!
- A source of protein
- No artificial colour or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 68g
- A source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Spinach Powder], Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Cheese Powder (5.8%) (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Natural Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Celery), Salt, Onion Powder, Milk Protein, Dried Parsley, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract, Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make-Up Instructions
- Ready in 5 minutes
- 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
- 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
- 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.
Number of uses
This represents one serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
68g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) per 100g
|(as consumed) per sachet
|Energy
|441kJ / 104kcal
|1089kJ / 258kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|46.0g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|8.0g
|Salt
|0.58g
|1.42g
|Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 247g (approx.)
|-
|-
|This represents one serving
|-
|-
|All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 247g serving)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019