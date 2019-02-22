By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mackays Vintage Orange Marmalade 340G

Mackays Vintage Orange Marmalade 340G
£ 1.30
£0.38/100g

Product Description

  • Vintage Dundee Orange Marmalade
  • Facebook/mackays.jams
  • In 1797 the first jar of marmalade was produced in Dundee. Mackays, a family business, is now the last remaining producer of The Dundee Orange Marmalade in the Dundee area - "The Home of Marmalade."
  • Using traditional open copper pans, the highest quality bitter Seville oranges and our authentic methods, we ensure rich fruit flavours in every batch and that special home-made taste you expect from Mackays.
  • Made with whole fruit
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Seville Oranges, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Treacle, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Orange Oil, Prepared with 25g Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 65g per 100g

Produce of

Made in Scotland

Name and address

  • Mackays,
  • James Chalmers Road,
  • Scotland,
  • DD11 3LR.

Return to

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1145kJ/269kcal
Fat 0g
(of which saturates)0g
Carbohydrate 66.9g
(of which sugars)66.7g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0g

Lovely

5 stars

Good quality, but better if it came in a bigger jar especially if shaped like Bonne Maman

