Kronenbourg 1664 Lager 4 X 440Ml
Product Description
- Premium Beer.
- https://www.k1664.co.uk/nutrition/
- Kronenbourg 1664 is a Premium Lager at 5.0%. It is brewed with the aromatic Strisselspalt hop from Alsace, which gives it a unique aroma and satisfying taste. All of which makes it the superior tasting premium lager.
- Kronenbourg 1664 is a full bodied, golden, bittersweet lager with a distinct citrus hop flavour. A Taste Supreme.
- For ultimate refreshment always drink chilled. Perfect drink for when you want to savour a special beer to enhance quality time with friends or family Given its taste profile, it is great alongside food or enjoyed on its own.
- Kronenbourg 1664's pleasure is in its light lemon and herbal flavours from the Alsace hops, and clean bittersweet finish.
- ABV: 5.0%
- AROMA:
- Subtle citrus and leafy herbal hop.
- FLAVOUR:
- Light clean grapefruit and hint of candy fruit.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Zesty, light and bittersweet.
- FINISH:
- Very short and refreshing.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Halibut in beer batter and frites.
- With 350 years of brewing experience, Kronenbourg was founded by master brewer Jerome Hatt in 1664.
- Kronenbourg 1664 is brewed using the Strisselspalt hop, known as the ‘caviar' of hops. It is the rarest and most delicate of the noble hops.
- The white oval centre and red ribbons in the Kronenbourg 1664 logo are inspired by the French “cocarde tricolore”, the symbol of the French Republic used during the Revolution in the late 18th Century.
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops, Hop Extract, Modified Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before See Base of Can.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Cold
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Email: customerservices@k1664.co.uk
- Consumer Careline: 0345 030 3277
- www.k1664.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy :
|184Kj/44Kcal
