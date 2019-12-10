Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey 35Cl

Product Description
- Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is a premium Tennessee Whiskey.
- A warm amber colour with aromas of sweet vanilla, this is a smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice, and a long rich finish.
- Jack Daniel registered his distillery in 1866, making it the oldest registered distillery in the United States. It's here in Lynchburg that every drop of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is still produced and bottled today.
- During its 150 year history, Jack Daniel's has won numerous gold medals around the world. Its success can be put down to the unique way in which the famous 'Old No.7' brand is made, the same way it always has - using the finest corn, rye and barley malt; pure, iron-free water from the Cave Spring in the Distillery hollow; being mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal; and aged in hand-crafted charred oak barrels.
- It is this unique way of making whiskey and the extra steps such as charcoal mellowing that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon.
- For one of the world's best-known drinks, fill a glass with ice, pour in a measure of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and top with cola. Or simply enjoy neat over ice for slow sipping.
- 35cl bottle, 14 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
- Energy per 100ml: 218kcal
- Energy per 25ml: 54kcal
- Pack size: 35cl
Tasting Notes
- Flavour profile: Full and spicy. Colour: Warm amber. Nose: Sweet, rich, vanilla. Taste: Hints of orange, brown sugar and spice, full-bodied oak and dry apple.
14
40% vol
Liqueur
Ambient
- Jack Daniel's and Cola:
- Fill a glass with cubed ice. Pour in 25ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7 and top up with 175ml cola.
- Jack Daniel's and Ginger Ale:
- Fill a glass with cubed ice. Pour in 25ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7 and top up with 175ml ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wedge.
- Lynchburg Lemonade:
- Ingredients: 35ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7, 15ml triple sec, 2 lemon wedges (squeezed), 150ml lemonade.
- Method: Fill a tall glass with ice and pour in the Jack Daniel's and triple sec. Squeeze in both lemon wedges, then top up with lemonade. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
- Bottled by:
- Jack Daniel Distillery,
- Lynchburg,
- Tennessee 37352,
- U.S.A.
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
- jackdaniels.com
18 Years
35cl
