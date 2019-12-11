John West Pink Salmon 213G

Product Description
- Wild Pacific Pink Salmon
- Pure, wild open waters mean pure, wild, fresh salmon. That's why our fresh salmon is caught in the coastal waters of Alaska and Canada, continually ensuring the highest quality pink salmon is delivered straight to your table.
- Rich in omega 3 - this can contains 0.5g of omega 3 per 100g
- Pack size: 213g
- Rich in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Pink Salmon (99%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Transfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 daysBest Before End: See End of Can
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS BONES
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
Net Contents
213g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|548kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|(of which saturates)
|1.1g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|Vitamin D
|7.5µg (150% RI*)
|*The daily reference intake (RI) amount of Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
|-
Safety information
THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS BONES
