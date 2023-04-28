We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Parker Fountain Pen Refills, Long Black Cartridges, 10 Count

Enjoy a traditional fountain pen writing experience with the convenience of cartridge ink refills. Filled with smooth, rich and vivid black fountain pen ink, the PARKER QUINK refills are designed for use with PARKER fountain pens. Enjoy the feeling of your pen gliding smoothly across the paper with high quality QUINK ink pen refills.
Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come.For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.
Ink refill cartridges designed exclusively for PARKER fountain pensConvenient long cartridge keeps ink contained for effortless refillingRichly pigmented ink makes a vivid impression on the pageCartridge design allows you to easily use your fountain pen wherever you areIncludes 10 black ink refills

Made in France

