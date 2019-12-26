Galaxy Milk Chocolate Indulgent Collection Easter Egg 308G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy milk: Milk chocolate. Galaxy Cookie Crumble: Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%). Galaxy Caramel Bar: Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%).
- Hollow Egg: Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 25g
- Galaxy Milk: Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42g
- Galaxy Cookie Crumble: Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g
- Galaxy Caramel Bar: Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 308g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Lactose, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
308g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 42g (%*) Energy 2278kJ 957kJ (11%) - 546kcal 229kcal (11%) Fat 32.4g 13.6g (19%) of which saturates 19.7g 8.3g (42%) Carbohydrate 55.7g 23.4g (9%) of which sugars 55.1g 23.1g (26%) Protein 6.8g 2.9g (6%) Salt 0.30g 0.13g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2207kJ 552kJ (7%) - 528kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29.0g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17.3g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 58.9g 14.7g (5%) of which sugars 58.3g 14.6g (16%) Protein 7.1g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.31g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2022kJ 971kJ (12%) - 483kcal 232kcal (12%) Fat 23.8g 11.4g (16%) of which saturates 14.4g 6.9g (35%) Carbohydrate 61.5g 29.5g (11%) of which sugars 55.6g 26.7g (30%) Protein 5.0g 2.4g (5%) Salt 0.40g 0.19g (3%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
