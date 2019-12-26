By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Indulgent Collection Easter Egg 308G

image 1 of Galaxy Milk Chocolate Indulgent Collection Easter Egg 308G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£1.95/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy milk: Milk chocolate. Galaxy Cookie Crumble: Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%). Galaxy Caramel Bar: Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%).
  • Hollow Egg: Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 25g
  • Galaxy Milk: Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42g
  • Galaxy Cookie Crumble: Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g
  • Galaxy Caramel Bar: Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 308g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Lactose, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

308g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 42g (%*)
    Energy 2278kJ957kJ (11%)
    -546kcal229kcal (11%)
    Fat 32.4g13.6g (19%)
    of which saturates 19.7g8.3g (42%)
    Carbohydrate 55.7g23.4g (9%)
    of which sugars 55.1g23.1g (26%)
    Protein 6.8g2.9g (6%)
    Salt 0.30g0.13g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (E153), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 40g (%*)
    Energy 2293kJ917kJ (11%)
    -550kcal220kcal (11%)
    Fat 33.0g13.2g (19%)
    of which saturates 20.5g8.2g (41%)
    Carbohydrate 56.0g22.4g (8%)
    of which sugars 53.2g21.3g (24%)
    Protein 6.2g2.5g (5%)
    Salt 0.24g0.10g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2207kJ552kJ (7%)
    -528kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29.0g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17.3g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 58.9g14.7g (5%)
    of which sugars 58.3g14.6g (16%)
    Protein 7.1g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.31g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 48g (%*)
    Energy 2022kJ971kJ (12%)
    -483kcal232kcal (12%)
    Fat 23.8g11.4g (16%)
    of which saturates 14.4g6.9g (35%)
    Carbohydrate 61.5g29.5g (11%)
    of which sugars 55.6g26.7g (30%)
    Protein 5.0g2.4g (5%)
    Salt 0.40g0.19g (3%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

